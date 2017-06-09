Tobias Geisser – 2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tobias Geisser

2016-17 Team: EV Zug

Date of Birth: Feb. 13, 1999

Place of Birth: Sarnen, SUI

Ht: 6’4” Wt: 194 lbs

Shoots: Defense

Position: Left

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2017 first-year eligible

Rankings

Bob McKenzie: 77th (Mid-season)

Jeff Marek: 95th (March)

NHL Central Scouting 30th (EU Skaters)

Size is something that cannot be taught. For a player like Tobias Geisser who stands at 6 foot 4, that’s a very good thing heading into the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. A big mobile defender with good stick-handling ability and a high hockey-IQ, Geisser can bring a lot to an NHL club one day if he can continue to hone in on his craft. Though big defenders are often seen as physical threats in the NHL, Geisser is more reluctant to use his size than teams might like when ranking their own personal draft board. While he has a big frame, he weighs under 200 pounds. If he’s going to ever make the transition to the NHL, it would benefit him to gain some mass to become an even sturdier blueliner at the next level.

While playing in Switzerland for the 2016-17 season, Geisser split time between the Swiss-A and Swiss-B leagues. With Zug EV of the Swiss-A league, Geisser posted one assist in 14 games while recording zero penalty minutes. He played in 34 games with Zug EV Academy of the Swiss-B league, scoring three goals and 10 points with 14 penalty minutes. Though the numbers don’t jump off the page, his impressive size and above-average speed make him a valuable asset to his team as he is a key part of the transition game with his Swiss hockey club. With a booming slap shot, Geisser could also help man the point on a team’s power play – whether he scores or simply gets the puck on net, he’ll be doing his job.

NHL Draft Projection

Because Geisser will likely take a few years to properly develop and eventually get acclimated to the North American style of play, he is unlikely to go in the first two rounds of the draft. Ranked 77th by Bob McKenzie in his mid-season rankings and ranked 30th among EU Skaters by NHL’s Central Scouting, Geisser could see himself taken anywhere in rounds three to six. Given his traits, however, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him picked somewhere between picks 75 and 105.

Quotables

“A big mobile Swiss defender with smarts tools and a toolbox, a strong understanding of the game, and nice stickhandling savvy. Can he continue to improve his play to handle the quicker play and pressure the big leagues bring? He only has one gear: faster than average. Needs plenty of time to fill out and continue improving his skills.” – Bill Placzek

“Tobias Geisser is two-way defenseman with excellent size and mobility. Sees the ice well and plays crisp passes to spark a team’s transition game. Has a long reach and shows a smart defensive game, while keeping his plays simple. Needs to improve his physical play and has [made] better use of his excellent frame, as he plays a soft game. Owns a hard shot, which makes him a valuable option for the power play.” – Rafik Soliman

Statistics

Strengths

Mobility

Shot

Hockey IQ

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Gain mass

Needs to be more physical

NHL Potential

With good size, speed and mobility, Geisser has quite a few tools that could make him successful at the next level. His big shot makes him an asset for a power play as well. Despite this, he will need to significantly refine his skill set if he wants to make it to the NHL. With the potential to play a top-four role, likely on a team’s second pairing, Geisser will need to become a better well-rounded player – both offensively and defensively.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defence – 6.5/10