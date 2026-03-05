2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs were back in action last night in their second last game before the 2026 Trade Deadline on March 6. They came in riding a three-game losing streak and dropped another one, last night to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout.

Even after scoring with less than 10 minutes left, they had the lead. Then they gave it up with just over two minutes remaining and eventually lost in a shootout. It has been a rough 10 days for the Maple Leafs and with them sitting well outside the playoff picture, Friday’s deadline is going to carry a different kind of energy. Before getting into that, though, there are a few takeaways from the loss.

Maple Leafs Holding Players Out of Lineup

Yesterday was strange. Earlier in the day, head coach Craig Berube told the media that no one would be held out for trade-related reasons. Then, a few hours before puck drop, the Maple Leafs announced that Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton and Oliver Ekman-Larsson would all sit out. There are other players who could be moved, like Troy Stecher, Anthony Stolarz and even Matias Maccelli, but they remained in the lineup.

Colorado Avalanche forward Brock Nelson (11) and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) look for the puck during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This time of year, teams protect assets. It is part of the business. Still, it does not make it easy on a coach trying to ice something competitive. The one upside is that it opens the door for others. Players who normally sit lower in the lineup suddenly get bigger minutes and tougher matchups. If more players are held out against the New York Rangers, they could even look at calling up Jacob Quillan to give him another taste of the NHL. At this point, it feels pretty clear. The Maple Leafs are not just tweaking the lineup, they are preparing for a full-blown fire sale.

Cowan’s Time Is Now

When a team starts selling, younger players usually benefit. That was the case with Easton Cowan, who skated alongside Auston Matthews and William Nylander on the top line. He finished with 17:03 of ice time, fourth-most on the team. He did not score, but he picked up an assist on Nylander’s goal. More importantly, he looked involved. The opportunity alone matters. Earlier in the season, Cowan found himself on the fourth line playing eight to 10 minutes a night. There were stretches where he sat out entirely. It is tough for any young player to build confidence like that.

There has been plenty of debate about how his minutes have been handled. Most fans were wondering why he wasn’t sent down to the AHL to play with the Toronto Marlies. Which could have allowed him to play big minutes in all situations. However, now with veterans likely on the move, Cowan should see consistent top-six minutes down the stretch. If there was ever a time to let him learn through real reps, this is it.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have one game left before Friday’s deadline. They face the Rangers on the road, and it could be the last time this particular group shares the ice together. Laughton, McMann and Ekman-Larsson feel like the most obvious trade candidates. Stecher could be in play. Other nights might surface. If even a few of those moves happen, the lineup is going to look very different by the weekend.

The focus now shifts to what comes back, draft picks and prospects could be their main target. But they still need players to finish out the 2025-26 season. However it unfolds, this is not a small adjustment. It is a turning point, and the next 48 hours should tell us a lot about where the Maple Leafs think they are headed.