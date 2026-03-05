Senators Rumours: 5 Right Shot Defensemen to Target Before the Trade Deadline

The Ottawa Senators are heading into the 2025-26 Trade Deadline on the outside of the playoff picture, but are close enough to hold onto some hope. General manager Steve Staios has reportedly been scouring the market for a right-shot defenseman to bolster the top-four.

While the Senators have a strong group on the blue line, the play of Nick Jensen has deteriorated quickly, and finding a replacement makes a lot of sense.

The Senators were reportedly trying to acquire Ottawa-born defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, but he was dealt to the Utah Mammoth. Colton Parayko was reportedly on the list too, but appears to be going to the Buffalo Sabres, if he is willing to waive his no-movement clause.

Some other right-shot defensemen have been taken off the trade board, including Tyler Myers, who was dealt to the Dallas Stars, and John Carlson, who is reportedly staying with the Washington Capitals.

While right-shot defensemen aren’t always easy to come by, there are a number of them available for the Senators to bring in if the right deal is on the table.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

2025-26 Stats: 1G – 5A – 6P in 23GP

Contract: $5.1 million through 2026-27

One name that has been around for a couple of seasons now is Rasmus Ristolainen. He was once a promising offensive defenseman, but since joining the Philadelphia Flyers, he has become a great player on the defensive side of the puck, but hasn’t produced as much as he did with the Buffalo Sabres.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Anthony Di Marco reports that the asking price for Ristolainen is on par with what the Boston Bruins received for Brandon Carlo at last season’s trade deadline, being a first-round draft pick and Fraser Minten.

That is a high ask, but with the way the market has been set so far, it is reasonable for them to look for that kind of return.

Of course, the Senators are without their 2026 first-round draft pick after the Evgenii Dadonov debacle. While some have hope that there may be some grace given, there is no reason to operate under that assumption.

Ristolainen is 30 years old and has been playing well for the Flyers despite their struggles. There are a lot of teams that have been linked, but if the Senators could bring him in, it would be a good addition.

Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues

2025-26 Stats: 11G – 21A – 32P in 61GP

Contract: $6.5 million through 2026-27 – 15-team no-trade list

While the St. Louis Blues have a pending deal for Parayko, he wasn’t the only right-shot option there. Justin Faulk has been having a great season. His defensive abilities are strong, as is his skating. When looking at Jensen’s role on the team, Faulk would take that spot alongside Thomas Chabot, and he and Faulk could work very well together.

The offense Faulk brings is secondary to the rest of his play. He blocks lots of shots, has great positioning, and uses his strong skating to be the first player back on a backcheck. He is 33 years old, so a bit on the older side for what the Seantors are looking for, but not old enough to be a deal-breaker.

With prospects like Carter Yakemchuk and Logan Hensler, they have some top picks coming, but they aren’t ready yet. Finding another top-four defenseman for the next three seasons should have them in a good spot, and Faulk could fill that void.

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils

2025-26 Stats: 9G – 12A – 21P in 48GP

Contract: $918,333, pending restricted free agent

Adding a young, highly-touted defenseman would be the best-case scenario for the Senators. Pierre LeBrun reported that the New Jersey Devils are taking calls on him, but aren’t eager to see him go. If they are to move him, it would be to upgrade their forward group.

The Senators have a few forwards who could be on the move, including Lars Eller, Fabian Zetterlund, or David Perron. None of those players will necessarily be needle-movers in the deal, and Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald would likely be looking at a player like Drake Batherson.

The Senators don’t have an abundance of scoring available, so if that is the case, a deal could be much harder to push across the finish line than some of the others.

Nemec was picked second overall in 2022 for a reason. While he hasn’t developed into a true stud yet, there is a very bright future for him in the NHL. He has shown flashes of great offensive capabilities while being steady and reliable in his own end. For a 22-year-old, having 135 games under his belt and time spent in a meaningful role is impressive.

Dylan DeMelo, Winnipeg Jets

2025-26 Stats: 3G – 14A – 17P in 60GP

Contract: $4.9 million through 2027-28 – 10-team no-trade list

Who better to look to for a reliable defensive partner for Chabot than someone who has already proven to be one?

Trading Dylan DeMelo was always a mistake. Luckily, the third-round pick the Senators received for him turned into Leevi Merilainen, who is showing lots of promise. DeMelo is a great defensive presence who did well in Ottawa and has done even better alongside Josh Morrissey with the Winnipeg Jets.

Dylan DeMelo, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Considering their position in the standings, things appear to be far too quiet around the Jets so far. They are in a position to sell off some pieces and still be a good team next season after some offseason work. DeMelo likely isn’t at the top of their list to sell, but for the right offer, they may be enticed.

On top of the fit being near-perfect, the age and contract line up very well, too. He is a 32-year-old with two more seasons at a very reasonable price.

Zach Whitecloud, Calgary Flames

2025-26 Stats: 2G – 9A – 11P in 59GP

Contract: $2.75 million through 2027-28

Everything stated about DeMelo could certainly be said about Zach Whitecloud, too. While the Calgary Flames in fire-sale mode, everyone seems to be available, with one caveat – they really like Whitecloud.

After the departure of Weegar, that leaves Whitecloud as their top right-shot defenseman. He is young enough to see the rebuild through, and seemingly likes it in Calgary.

He is a great shut-down defenseman who played very well for the Vegas Golden Knights through the playoffs on multiple occasions. He throws a lot of hits, blocks a lot of shots, and skates well. The concern with Whitecloud is that the cost will be so high because of how much they want to keep him around.

Darren Dreger states that the Flames would need to be blown away by an offer to move him.

Senators Prepared to Stick With Current Roster

In an exclusive interview with Jeff Marek, general manager Steve Staios said multiple times that he is happy with the group they have now. While upgrades are always a possibility for any team, there is a lot to like about the current roster.

With just a handful more saves, the Senators could be in a playoff spot. They are playing well and don’t need a massive shakeup right now.