Canucks 2026 NHL Trade Deadline Preview

As the March 6 NHL trade deadline looms, the Vancouver Canucks are not just sellers — they are the architects of a complete structural demolition. Sitting dead last in the NHL standings with a dismal 18-36-7 record, the organization has pivoted toward a rebuild.

For a fan base that has seen its fair share of “retools,” this feels different. The core is being dismantled, veteran leaders are being shipped out, and the front office is aggressively weaponizing cap space to stockpile draft capital. With just a day to go, here is the state of the union in Vancouver.

Completed Blockbusters: The Departure of the Leadership Group

The dismantling began in earnest with the shocking trade of franchise defenceman Quinn Hughes earlier this season, signaling that no one — regardless of pedigree — was safe. That trend continued this week with the departure of Tyler Myers.

The 36-year-old veteran was moved to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 fourth-round pick. To facilitate the deal, Vancouver retained 50% of Myers’ $3 million cap hit. While losing a vocal leader in the room “stinks,” as Brock Boeser recently put it, Myers’ move to a contender in his home state of Texas was the most humane and logical outcome for both parties.

The Conor Garland Bidding War: Islanders and Bruins in the Mix

If you’re looking for the most active “live” wire on the trade board, it’s Conor Garland. The 29-year-old winger has been the subject of intense speculation involving the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, and Washington Capitals.

The Islanders appeared to be the frontrunners earlier this week, with reports of “serious discussions” involving a package centered on a second-round pick and a prospect. However, as of Thursday morning, those talks have reportedly hit a snag. They are apparently balking at Vancouver’s high asking price, potentially opening the door for the Bruins or Capitals to swoop in. With Garland’s six-year, $36 million extension (and its accompanying no-movement clause) set to kick in this July, the Canucks are highly motivated to move him while they still have total control over the destination.

Veteran Wingers at a Crossroads: Boeser and DeBrusk

Perhaps the most telling sign of the Canucks’ new direction is the availability of Boeser and Jake DeBrusk. Both wingers signed lucrative long-term contracts recently — Boeser just last summer — and both hold full no-movement clauses (NMC). In a typical year, they would be untouchable.

However, the reality of 32nd place has changed the calculus. DeBrusk made headlines this week by stating a rebuild is “not something I would be okay with or accepting” (from ‘Canucks Coffee: Can Jake DeBrusk embrace a rebuild? ‘My game doesn’t fit”, The Province, 3/3/26).

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

While the Canucks are reportedly unwilling to retain salary on his $5.5 million hit, DeBrusk’s desire to play in the postseason has put him squarely on the trade bait board. Similarly, Boeser has signaled a willingness to waive his protection if a “fit makes sense” for his family. While moving players with six or seven years of term is a logistical nightmare at the deadline, the fact that both are open to leaving speaks volumes about the current state of the locker room.

Evander Kane and the Rental Market Value

Evander Kane remains the most likely forward to be moved before the Friday deadline. As a pending unrestricted free agent, Kane offers the type of playoff grit that general managers covet.

The Canucks have one salary retention spot remaining, which they are expected to use on Kane’s $5.125 million cap hit to maximize the return. The Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Los Angeles Kings have all kicked the tires. In a market where secondary scoring is at a premium, a half-price Kane could return a mid-round pick or a functional depth prospect.

The Elias Pettersson Conundrum: A Summer Blockbuster?

The elephant in the room remains Elias Pettersson. After signing a massive eight-year, $92.8 million extension, Pettersson has seen his production crater, playing more like a middle-six forward than a $11.6 million franchise centrepiece.

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

While the Detroit Red Wings, Kings, and Hurricanes have all inquired, a deadline deal is considered a “statistical longshot.” The Canucks are reportedly unwilling to retain any portion of his massive salary over the next six years, and Pettersson holds a full NMC. Expect this saga to be revisited in the offseason, when teams have the cap flexibility to absorb a contract of this magnitude.

Depth Chips: Blueger, O’Connor, and Karlsson

Beyond the big names, the Canucks are shopping their functional depth:

Drew O’Connor: One of the few bright spots this season, O’Connor leads the active roster with 14 goals. His $2.5 million cap hit and extra year of term make him a highly attractive target.

One of the few bright spots this season, O’Connor leads the active roster with 14 goals. His $2.5 million cap hit and extra year of term make him a highly attractive target. Teddy Blueger: A reliable penalty-killer and veteran presence, Blueger has expressed a desire to stay, but a third-round pick from a contender might be too good for general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin to pass up.

A reliable penalty-killer and veteran presence, Blueger has expressed a desire to stay, but a third-round pick from a contender might be too good for general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin to pass up. Linus Karlsson: The rookie has been a revelation, and the Tampa Bay Lightning have reportedly made inquiries about the versatile forward.

Canucks 2026 Trade Deadline Tracker

Player Status Potential Destination Expected Return Tyler Myers TRADED Dallas Stars 2027 2nd, 2029 4th Conor Garland Active Bait Islanders, Bruins, Capitals 2nd Round Pick + Prospect Evander Kane Likely Move Hurricanes, Lightning, Kings 3rd Round Pick Jake DeBrusk Available Bruins, Red Wings 1st Round Pick / Young Asset Brock Boeser Available Wild, Bruins 1st Round Pick / Young Asset Elias Pettersson Unlikely Now Red Wings, Kings Offseason Blockbuster

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