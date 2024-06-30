The 2024 Draft Delivered What the NHL Was Looking For

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft was a remarkable event, characterized by significant player movement, surprising selections, and strategic trades that set the stage for future success. In the video below, Sean Reynolds and Sam Cosentino provide an in-depth draft analysis, highlighting key moments, standout teams, and the overall impact on the league. Here’s a comprehensive look at what made this draft special and what fans should watch for in the coming years.

This NHL Entry Draft Showed Unprecedented Player Movement

The 2024 NHL Draft saw unprecedented movement before and during the event. Unlike last year, which featured no trades in the first round, this year started with three trades before the draft began. Teams aggressively moved up to secure players they had targeted, believing these selections could guarantee them future success. This movement continued throughout the draft, with several “live body” hockey trades, adding excitement and buzz to the vibrant atmosphere.

3 Teams Were Standouts During the Draft

Several teams made headlines with their strategic picks and trades. However, Cosentino shared that three teams were incredibly successful during the draft: the San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens, and Calgary Flames.

First, the Sharks traded up with Buffalo to the 11th overall pick to select Sam Dickinson, a highly regarded defenseman. They also addressed their center position by selecting Macklin Celebrini. Their first pick in the second round, Igor Chernyshov, rated as a first-round talent, further bolstered their prospect pool.

Second, Montreal’s selection of Ivan Demidov as the fifth overall pick was a significant surprise. The fluidity of the draft allowed them to make this move, enhancing their roster with a player many did not expect to be available at that spot.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Third, the Flames selected a dynamic player for its back end in Zayne Parekh. As Cosentino noted, he was the top offensive defenseman in the draft. He has all the makings of a game-breaker on the blue line, filling a long-standing team need. This player’s potential to be an Erik Karlsson-type defenseman capable of producing 70 points from the back end makes this pick particularly exciting for the Flames.

Surprises and Future Prospects of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

The 2024 Draft was filled with surprises, most notably the selection of two Norwegians in the first round, a first in NHL history. Players from Slovenia, China, and other countries were also picked showcasing hockey’s global reach. This draft was defined by its size, with 129 players over 6-foot-2 selected, emphasizing the league’s current focus on size and physicality, especially on defense.

This draft is expected to be remembered for its contribution to the global game and the many selected players. While the draft class was initially thought to lack depth beyond the first two tiers of prospects, the teams’ movement and selections have set a foundation for future success. The strategic decisions and bold moves by teams during this draft will be analyzed for years as fans and analysts alike look back to see which teams’ gambles paid off.

The Bottom Line for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft over-delivered in many aspects, from the amount of movement and trades to the surprising picks and the emphasis on size. As teams turn their attention to unrestricted free agency, the excitement and high stakes of building the perfect roster continue. This draft has set the stage for an intriguing future, with many teams poised to reap the benefits of their bold decisions made during these pivotal days.

