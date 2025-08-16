2025-26 Is Another Big Season for the Laval Rocket

The Laval Rocket head into another important season, once again balancing the challenge of winning games in the competitive American Hockey League (AHL) while continuing their primary mandate, developing future Montreal Canadiens. The 2025-26 season brings plenty of roster turnover, with key veterans moving on, exciting prospects expected to take on bigger roles, and the return of familiar faces who can provide stability and leadership. For the Rocket, this will be another defining season, not only for the team’s performance but also for the growth of the organization’s next wave of NHL talent.

Rocket’s Key Departures

The Rocket were not immune to significant roster losses this summer. Perhaps the most notable departure was Logan Mailloux, who was traded to the St. Louis Blues for Zachary Bolduc. Mailloux’s blend of size, offensive instincts, and physicality made him one of Laval’s most impactful defensemen. His exit leaves a gap on the blue line, especially in terms of generating offense from the back end.

Up front, Alex Barré-Boulet and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard also did not re-sign with the team. These two forwards represented a critical mix of skill and grit. Barré-Boulet, a proven AHL scorer, provided high-end offensive creativity, while Harvey-Pinard, a heart-and-soul type of player, brought relentless energy and leadership. Both were invaluable veterans who could tilt the momentum of games with their effort and experience. Replacing their production and leadership will be a challenge for head coach Jean-François Houle.

In net, the Rocket also experienced turnover. Cayden Primeau, a goaltender who spent several seasons toggling between Laval and Montreal, was traded in the offseason. Primeau’s departure opens the crease for a new era of Rocket goaltending. His presence will be missed, especially considering the stability he provided during Laval’s playoff pushes in recent seasons.

These exits mean that the Rocket have lost a blend of veterans and younger players who were integral to the team’s identity. But as is often the case in the AHL, departures pave the way for new opportunities.

Rocket’s New Faces

Despite the departures, there is still plenty of reason for optimism in Laval. In fact, the Rocket’s roster is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, thanks to a mix of highly touted prospects, returning contributors, and new veteran additions.

Laval will benefit from having Joshua Roy and Owen Beck for full seasons. Both players spent time in Montreal last season, gaining NHL experience, but with the Canadiens signing depth forwards such as Joe Veleno and Sammy Blais, the path is clear for Roy and Beck to anchor Laval’s offense. Roy, with his scoring touch and playmaking instincts, projects as one of Laval’s offensive leaders. Beck, meanwhile, brings intelligence, two-way reliability, and faceoff prowess that will make him invaluable down the middle.

On the leadership side, the Rocket made an important move by bringing back Alex Belzile, a player beloved by both fans and teammates. Belzile’s work ethic, professionalism, and scoring ability make him a natural replacement for Harvey-Pinard and Barré-Boulet as the team’s veteran leader. His presence ensures that Laval’s young forwards will have a role model to look up to throughout the season.

Defensively, the Rocket are well-positioned. The most significant addition is David Reinbacher, the Canadiens’ highly regarded prospect. After spending last season mostly injured, Reinbacher is expected to play a full season with the Rocket. His poise, skating, and all-around game should immediately stabilize the back end. Reinbacher’s development will be one of the most closely watched storylines in Laval this season, as he is projected to be a cornerstone defenseman in Montreal in the near future.

The defense corps may lack Mailloux’s offensive flair, but Reinbacher’s consistency and maturity will go a long way in ensuring stability. The Rocket will likely lean on him in all situations against top opponents.

Between the pipes, Laval is entering a new era. With Primeau gone, the crease now belongs to Jacob Fowler, one of Montreal’s most intriguing young goaltending prospects. Fowler arrives in Laval after an excellent collegiate career, where he showcased both skill and composure under pressure. He will not be alone, however, as one of Kaapo Kähkönen or Jakub Dobeš will share duties with him.

A Season of Development and Opportunity

As always in the AHL, the Laval Rocket’s success will not be judged solely by wins and losses, but also by how well they develop talent for Montreal. That said, the 2025-26 Rocket are poised to do both.

On paper, this roster has the right ingredients for success. The forward group blends proven veterans like Belzile with young offensive talents such as Roy and Beck. The defense will revolve around the growth of Reinbacher, while other young blueliners will get their chance to step into bigger roles. In goal, Fowler represents the future, and the Rocket’s ability to ease him into the professional game will be vital.

Developmentally, this season is a golden opportunity. The path to success is clear: Laval must combine strong player development with competitive team play. With the roster they’ve assembled, the Rocket have the potential to make noise and push for another playoff berth. Even more importantly, they will continue to feed the Canadiens’ pipeline with players ready to make the leap to the NHL.