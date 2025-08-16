Predicting NHL’s Top 50 Players in 5 Years

Projecting the future is hard, but that’s what I’m attempting to do here. Below is my stab at ranking the NHL’s top 50 players in five years (entering the 2030–31 season). From left to right, listed are their name, position, age in five years, and current team.

50. Zeev Buium, D, 24 Years Old (Minnesota Wild)

A smaller defenseman defined by skill, Zeev Buium’s upside is immense—he put up elite numbers in college. With some brief NHL experience in his draft-plus-one season, there’s a good chance he’s a top-pairing player by the end of his draft-plus-six.

Positional ranking: No. 18 defenseman

49. Keaton Verhoeff, D, 22 Years Old (N/A)

The youngest player on the list, 2026 draft-eligible Keaton Verhoeff, is poised to be a gem. The right-shot blueliner has size, immense transitional and defensive upside, and a knack for putting up points. It’s rare for defensemen this young to already be stars, but he could make it happen.

Positional ranking: No. 17 defenseman

48. James Hagens, C, 23 Years Old (Boston Bruins)

Not a single member of last year’s draft class has made their NHL debut yet, but there might be some teams that regret passing on James Hagens. An elite skater and playmaking threat, the Boston Bruins may have found their next great first-line center.

Positional ranking: No. 16 center

47. Porter Martone, W, 23 Years Old (Philadelphia Flyers)

Taken one pick before Hagens, there may be similar regrets with Porter Martone. His hockey sense, big frame, and playmaking ability could make him a future superstar. If this were 10 years down the line instead of five, he’d be higher than the 47th spot.

Positional ranking: No. 14 winger

46. Will Smith, C/W, 25 Years Old (San Jose Sharks)

The first of four San Jose Sharks forwards on this list, their rebuild is going spectacularly. Will Smith had a 45-point rookie campaign, which is promising for his future. Whether it’s as a center or a winger, the 2023 fourth-overall selection is poised to be a staple in his team’s eventual push for contention.

Positional ranking: No. 15 center

45. Juraj Slafkovský, W, 26 Years Old (Montreal Canadiens)

Though the 2022 first-overall pick has yet to “break out” points-wise, he finds himself on this list. Instead of dominating the scoring leaderboard, a more likely projection for Juraj Slafkovský is a relentless power forward who can consistently pot around 75–85 points on a top line. If he can reach those heights, the Montreal Canadiens will be quite dangerous.

Positional ranking: No. 13 winger

44. Alexander Nikishin, D, 28 Years Old (Carolina Hurricanes)

Alexander Nikishin hasn’t played a regular-season game yet, but his skill set is one that translates to the NHL time and time again. A fierce hitter who put up high-end point totals in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), he has what it takes to be Jaccob Slavin’s long-term replacement.

Positional ranking: No. 16 defenseman

43. Moritz Seider, D, 29 Years Old (Detroit Red Wings)

Axel Sandin-Pellikka was considered for this list, exemplifying the Detroit Red Wings’ bright future on the blue line. Moritz Seider took steps last season, with his tools translating to positive on-ice results. There’s another top Red Wings defenseman on this list, but Seider’s sure to maintain the heavy workload he’s taken on in his young career.

Positional ranking: No. 15 defenseman

42. Michael Misa, C, 23 Years Old (San Jose Sharks)

The Sharks’ second forward, Michael Misa, wasn’t an exceptional status player by accident. The 18-year-old put up Patrick Kane-esque numbers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season and is one of the more complete players we’ve seen drafted in recent years.

Positional ranking: No. 14 center

41. Zayne Parekh, D, 24 Years Old (Calgary Flames)

A lot can change, but for now, Zayne Parekh ranks first on this list among defensemen taken in the 2024 NHL Draft. With 203 points in the OHL over the past two seasons and a dreamlike debut with the Calgary Flames at the end of last season, he has top-pair upside.

Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Positional ranking: No. 14 defenseman

40. Matthew Schaefer, D, 22 Years Old (New York Islanders)

As was noted with Verhoeff, it’s hard for a defenseman to rank this high at such a young age. But Matthew Schaefer is a special prospect. He blends elite skating with two-way excellence in a way that very few defensemen can. The New York Islanders hit the jackpot.

Positional ranking: No. 13 defenseman

39. Dylan Guenther, W, 27 Years Old (Utah Mammoth)

Over the past two seasons, Dylan Guenther has paced for 68 points per 82 games—he was only drafted in 2021. Given the young stars the Utah Mammoth have accumulated (including Caleb Desnoyers, who just missed the top 50), they might be a contender five years from now. Guenther should play a big role in that.

Positional ranking: No. 12 winger

38. Gavin McKenna, W, 22 Years Old (N/A)

The second and final player on this list who hasn’t been drafted (2027 draft-eligible Landon DuPont came close), Gavin McKenna’s name is one that many NHL fans have already familiarized themselves with. Putting up earth-shattering totals from juniors to the international stage, the 17-year-old is one of the best prospects in recent memory.

Positional ranking: No. 11 winger

37. William Eklund, W, 27 Years Old (San Jose Sharks)

He’s not getting a lot of love around the league, but William Eklund really showed out last season—his 41 assists led the rebuilding Sharks. The 22-year-old Swede has excellent vision and edge work (even he’ll tell you that, albeit more humbly).

Positional ranking: No. 10 winger

36. Wyatt Johnston, C, 27 Years Old (Dallas Stars)

Recording 71 points with first-line duties in his age-21 season, Wyatt Johnston could be an all-time great for the Dallas Stars. Losing three consecutive Western Conference Finals must sting, but it’s valuable experience—and shows that the team is close. Johnston will be trusted to help get Dallas over the hump.

Positional ranking: No. 13 center

35. Brandt Clarke, D, 27 Years Old (Los Angeles Kings)

While the Los Angeles Kings were very careful with his usage last season, Brandt Clarke seems like the heir apparent to Drew Doughty. Given his low 16:17 ice-time average, the young defenseman’s 33 points were quite good. Clarke showed some top-pairing qualities in his first full NHL season.

Positional ranking: No. 12 defenseman

34. Tim Stützle, C, 28 Years Old (Ottawa Senators)

After a 90-point showing as a 21-year-old, it felt inevitable that Tim Stützle would be the league’s next superstar. That hasn’t happened yet, with back-to-back seasons below the 80-point mark, but he’s nonetheless a top-line center for a playoff team. He’s among the fastest players in the NHL.

Positional ranking: No. 12 center

33. Owen Power, D, 27 Years Old (Buffalo Sabres)

The 2021 first-overall pick has had a great first few seasons in the NHL. With an improved defensive partner and important development out of the way, Owen Power might enter top-end defenseman status as soon as 2025–26. By the time five years pass, expect an even better version of the 6-foot-6 defender.

Positional ranking: No. 11 defenseman

32. Lucas Raymond, W, 28 Years Old (Detroit Red Wings)

An 80-point player this past season, Lucas Raymond is a top-line force. If better seasons are ahead, the high-skill winger could be the face of the Red Wings’ next era of contention, at least on offense.

Positional ranking: No. 9 winger

31. Seth Jarvis, W, 28 Years Old (Carolina Hurricanes)

He may be a winger, but Seth Jarvis might have a Selke Trophy win in his future. On pace for 75 points last season had he played 82 games, with that defensive acumen, his upside can’t be understated. Jarvis should have several elite two-way seasons ahead.

Positional ranking: No. 8 winger

30. Igor Shesterkin, G, 34 Years Old (New York Rangers)

Sergei Bobrovsky and Marc-André Fleury are recent examples of highly athletic netminders having impeccable longevity—Igor Shesterkin may be the next. Consistently a top-three goaltender over the past few seasons, he could maintain that status for a little while longer.

Positional ranking: No. 2 goaltender

29. Jason Robertson, W, 31 Years Old (Dallas Stars)

In a way, Jason Robertson already plays like he’s in his 30s. He’s one of the slowest skaters in the NHL, but fortunately, his hockey sense is out of this world. His shot and playmaking ability should allow him to remain a superstar talent for the contending Stars.

Positional ranking: No. 7 winger

28. Adam Fantilli, C, 25 Years Old (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Adam Fantilli is slowly but surely living up to his potential. He’s coming off a 54-point season in a fairly good situation, but made some high-skill plays in the process. His breakout is likely on its way.

Positional ranking: No. 11 center

27. Matthew Tkachuk, W, 32 Years Old (Florida Panthers)

Matthew Tkachuk doesn’t rely on speed or an elite shot to make an impact—promising signs for his longevity. Rather, his processing ability is what makes him special. The only concern here is his physical nature and the toll that’s taken injury-wise.

Positional ranking: No. 6 winger

26. Aleksander Barkov, C, 34 Years Old (Florida Panthers)

Aleksander Barkov has the skill set to be an unstoppable force even in his mid-30s. A gifted passer with a relentless physical and defensive presence, the three-time Selke Trophy winner won’t be quite the same player, but shouldn’t decline much.

Positional ranking: No. 10 center

25. Simon Edvinsson, D, 27 Years Old (Detroit Red Wings)

It’s a minimal sample size, but Simon Edvinsson was a breath of fresh air for the Red Wings last season. Showing top-pairing upside in his first full NHL campaign, the next five years could see him emerge as a top 10 defenseman.

Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Positional ranking: No. 10 defenseman

24. Jake Sanderson, D, 28 Years Old (Ottawa Senators)

It hasn’t taken long for Jake Sanderson to become a well-rounded No. 1 defenseman. Coming off his age-22 campaign, another five seasons of development could take him to even greater heights.

Positional ranking: No. 9 defenseman

23. Evan Bouchard, D, 30 Years Old (Edmonton Oilers)

Putting up playoff totals surpassed only by the legendary Bobby Orr (who had multiple Hall-of-Fame teammates, too), Evan Bouchard has built up an enviable résumé. Praise for him comes with backlash, but there aren’t many players who deserve to be ahead of him here.

Positional ranking: No. 8 defenseman

22. Thomas Harley, D, 28 Years Old (Dallas Stars)

Thomas Harley was the No. 1 defenseman on a Stanley Cup contender last season. Given the fact that he’ll be in the middle of his prime age-wise in five years, a top 25 spot is warranted. He entered the elite conversation practically overnight.

Positional ranking: No. 7 defenseman

21. Kirill Kaprizov, W, 33 Years Old (Minnesota Wild)

Durability has been a slight issue for Kirill Kaprizov, but he’s one of the most gifted players in the league and should remain that way for some time. His skating will probably take a hit, but those smarts will stick.

Positional ranking: No. 5 winger

20. Miro Heiskanen, D, 31 Years Old (Dallas Stars)

The face of the Stars’ blue line since 2018–19, it’s pretty astounding that Miro Heiskanen will only be 31 by the time these five years are up. He’s among the best shutdown defenders in the NHL and can pile up points.

Positional ranking: No. 6 defenseman

19. David Pastrňák, W, 34 Years Old (Boston Bruins)

David Pastrňák is coming off three straight 100-point seasons. He’ll be out of his prime by the time he’s 34, no doubt, but his impact shouldn’t vanish. An immensely gifted offensive talent, he and Hagens could form a dynamic duo despite being drafted 11 years apart.

Positional ranking: No. 4 winger

18. Adam Fox, D, 32 Years Old (New York Rangers)

Adam Fox is often underrated, objectively speaking—his two-way impact is virtually unmatched. At 32 years old, it’s unlikely much will change. When all’s said and done, Brian Leetch may have competition as the New York Rangers’ greatest defenseman.

Positional ranking: No. 5 defenseman

17. Leo Carlsson, C, 25 Years Old (Anaheim Ducks)

He hasn’t had an elite point-scoring season yet, but there’s reason to believe that’s coming for Leo Carlsson. Flashes of a franchise center are there: hockey sense, playmaking, and two-way potential. He was the second-overall pick in 2023 for a reason.

Positional ranking: No. 9 center

16. Jack Hughes, C, 29 Years Old (New Jersey Devils)

Jack Hughes established himself as a star player a while ago, so it’s easy to forget that he’s still fairly young. He’s more or less a top 20 player now, and that should still be the case in five years. The New Jersey Devils are in good hands.

Positional ranking: No. 8 center

15. Dustin Wolf, G, 29 Years Old (Calgary Flames)

Due to the volatility of the position, projecting goalies is asking to look silly. But Dustin Wolf is an exception. The rookie was the Flames’ most valuable player last season, nearly taking them to the playoffs. His athleticism is reminiscent of the league’s defining netminders.

Positional ranking: No. 1 goaltender

14. Auston Matthews, C, 32 Years Old (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Auston Matthews has one of the best shots the league has ever seen. Thirty-two is an age where the wheels start to fall off for some star players, but his shot, defensive presence, and puck-battle supremacy are all encouraging long-term traits. The Toronto Maple Leafs are in win-now mode, but their captain’s skills should last.

Positional ranking: No. 7 center

13. Nathan MacKinnon, C, 34 Years Old (Colorado Avalanche)

While the defining trait of Nathan MacKinnon’s game may be his generational skating ability, he’s not someone to write off. Even the best players start to deteriorate by this point in their careers, but it’s always best to be optimistic with a talent like this. The Colorado Avalanche’s chances of winning another Stanley Cup hinge on MacKinnon’s longevity.

Positional ranking: No. 6 center

12. Nikita Kucherov, W, 37 Years Old (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nikita Kucherov seems like the next Sidney Crosby—someone who refuses to go away. The 32-year-old has led the league in points back-to-back, an accomplishment typically reserved for those three or four years younger than him. Kucherov’s skill and smarts should stand the test of time.

Positional ranking: No. 3 winger

11. Rasmus Dahlin, D, 30 Years Old (Buffalo Sabres)

Physically imposing and elite at both ends of the ice, Rasmus Dahlin has lived up to his first-overall expectations. Captaining a Buffalo Sabres squad that hasn’t made the postseason since 2010–11 is not ideal, but with talent like his, the drought’s bound to end soon.

Positional ranking: No. 4 defenseman

10. Logan Cooley, C, 26 Years Old (Utah Mammoth)

Operating at a 0.87 point-per-game efficiency in his age-20 campaign, Logan Cooley should inspire a lot of optimism for Utah. Boasting superstar offensive upside, he’ll be the driver of his team’s exciting young roster.

Positional ranking: No. 5 center

9. Cale Makar, D, 31 Years Old (Colorado Avalanche)

Sneaking in the top 10 is one of the most accomplished blueliners of the 21st century: Cale Makar. A two-time Norris Trophy winner with a Stanley Cup ring, the Avalanche superstar is influencing the next generation of defensemen. His game is fast-paced, but his impact shouldn’t fade.

Positional ranking: No. 3 defenseman

8. Quinn Hughes, D, 30 Years Old (Vancouver Canucks)

Quinn Hughes should still have some prime years left by this point. Even with drama surrounding the Vancouver Canucks, the 2024 Norris Trophy winner was just as impressive in 2024–25. Excellent in all situations, the eldest Hughes brother isn’t going anywhere.

Positional ranking: No. 2 defenseman

7. Ivan Demidov, W, 24 Years Old (Montreal Canadiens)

Setting records in Russia, Ivan Demidov is poised to lead an intimidating Canadiens forward corps. The creative winger has immediate superstar upside, making it even more bizarre that he fell into Montreal’s lap at fifth overall in 2024.

Positional ranking: No. 2 winger

6. Lane Hutson, D, 26 Years Old (Montreal Canadiens)

Tying the rookie defenseman record for assists last season (60), any doubts about Lane Hutson’s small frame can be put to bed. The 21-year-old is a mesmerizing presence from the blue line, offsetting any defensive woes at this stage of his young career. In five years’ time, he could be the league’s best.

Positional ranking: No. 1 defenseman

5. Leon Draisaitl, C/W, 34 Years Old (Edmonton Oilers)

Between the 2012–13 lockout and 2024–25, only seven times has a player notched 50 goals and 50 assists in the same season—four of those belong to Leon Draisaitl. Few players at this age rank this high, but the German superstar is an exception. A dominant transitional force and a premier offensive threat, he should stick around.

Positional ranking: No. 4 center

4. Connor Bedard, C, 25 Years Old (Chicago Blackhawks)

Connor Bedard‘s impact at 5-on-5 hasn’t quite been first-overall-caliber yet, but he hasn’t played a single game beyond his teenage years. Among the most skilled players to grace the league, those 100-point seasons probably aren’t too far away.

Positional ranking: No. 3 center

3. Macklin Celebrini, C, 24 Years Old (San Jose Sharks)

Just months after being selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, Macklin Celebrini became a do-it-all, top-line center for the Sharks. Nearly a point-per-game player as a rookie, calling his future bright would be an understatement. He’ll almost certainly be a prominent face in the league.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Positional ranking: No. 2 center

2. Matvei Michkov, W, 25 Years Old (Philadelphia Flyers)

One of the NHL’s most deceptive players as a rookie, it won’t be long before Matvei Michkov becomes the next all-time Russian talent. More productive scoring-wise on a per-minute basis than any 2023 or 2024-drafted player last season (50 minutes required) in a bad situation, superstardom is close.

Positional ranking: No. 1 winger

1. Connor McDavid, C, 33 Years Old (Edmonton Oilers)

He’ll be a few seasons past his prime at this point, but Connor McDavid tops this list. The league’s best player since his first full season between the ages of 19 and 20, maintaining that title through his 33rd birthday is a reasonable outcome. Five years from now, he might have a Stanley Cup championship to his name, too.

Positional ranking: No. 1 center

Do you agree or disagree with these picks? Feel free to leave your thoughts below!




