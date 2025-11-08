2025 Under 17 World Hockey Challenge – Semifinals Recap 

Both Canada (White) and Canada (Red) were able to find ways to win in the 2025 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge Quarterfinals and moved on to the Semifinals. Canada White was rewarded with a matchup with Team USA, and Canada Red faced a difficult challenge with a strong Czechia squad.

Canada White vs. Team USA

The first game of the day was the most event-filled and exciting game for the fans. There were momentum swings, drama and even an overtime period. The final score was Canada White 8, United States 7 (OT).

Related: 2025 Under 17 World Hockey Challenge – Quarterfinals Recap

Special teams didn’t have as much of an impact as anyone would have expected, as both sides were fairly well-disciplined. Only six power plays (PP) in total were handed out, and only one goal was scored from them. Right from the opening faceoff, both teams came out trying to impose their will. However, penalties kept either team from doing so.

But then, Canada’s fourth line, which was perhaps the best line on either team all day, played a direct north/south style. They opened the scoring with a goal by Aleks Kulemin, attacking the net. The first ended with a late USA goal that saw Freddie Schneider left alone at the top of the crease for a goal with only seconds remaining in the period.

The second period was a wild ride. It was entertaining, but it was also messy. Team USA took the momentum from their late goal in the first period into the second, scoring early to tie the game. Then, just 18 seconds later, the Canadian fourth line struck again, this time with a goal by Ben Harvey, only 18 seconds after the Americans tied it up. What followed this go-ahead goal wasn’t a team settling into the game. Instead, there were three goals scored in the next three minutes.

There were two quick strikes by Team USA’s Carter Meyer and Michael Tang, followed by another goal from the Canadian fourth line, this one by Sam Roberts. Then both teams settled into their games, trying to finish every check and focus more on keeping the opponent to the perimeter. Then, a puck over the glass penalty to Canada gave the Americans an opening, and they took it, with Nolan Fitzhenry scoring on the first shot of the PP to give the USA a 5-4 lead, which is how the second period ended.

Photo Credit: James Bennett | HockeyCanada Images

The third period saw both teams continue playing a wide-open style, with end-to-end action, seeing them both exchange scoring chances. Instead of being demoralized by the score or the difficulties they faced, neither team gave up at any point, and the Canadians showed resiliency.

“I loved the resiliency of our group tonight. There was no quit at all. We could have packed it in at a lot of different points of this hockey game, and we just kept grinding. Our group has come here with a lot of pride and purpose and that Canada-USA rivalry is such a historic one, you could feel it. The U.S. has a great team over there, and to see our guys have so much pride in the country and the jersey they were wearing. It didn’t matter if a guy had one shift or 30, everyone bought in and did anything they could to win this hockey game. I’m incredibly proud of the group and we will be ready for tomorrow.” Canada White head coach Scott Barney on the win.

With both sides exchanging goals again, the U.S. held a 7-6 lead with five minutes remaining, then it seemed Canada found another gear. Maybe it was some motivation on the bench, or it was pride, as Kulemin said after the game, “Wearing the Maple Leaf, it means everything, and you know there’s no other place you want to be.”

Then, Brenner Lammens scored to tie it up. He had been buzzing all tournament, playing the role of a matchup forward, playing the pest, and with a physical edge that has gotten teams to lose focus, and it was no different in this game. This set the stage for a wild overtime period, where Liam Pue was able to play the hero for Canada.

GAME OVER! Liam Pue scores 4:16 into OT to give 🇨🇦⚪️ a WILD semifinal win over 🇺🇸.



MATCH FINI! Liam Pue marque à 4:16 de la prol. pour 🇨🇦⚪️, qui remporte toute une demi-finale contre les 🇺🇸.



📊 https://t.co/sYoI1JDwH1

📊 https://t.co/q309gFock4#WorldU17 | #MondialM17 pic.twitter.com/QmlhoXn44S — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) November 7, 2025

Pue had missed a couple of opportunities in regulation that may have given them a win without the dramatics, but this situation gave him a chance to rise to the occasion under significant pressure.

“I’d say that’s the biggest goal of my life. The puck got loose in our end, and Maddox [Schultz] and I ended up on a two-on-one. He looked at me like he wanted me to take the shot. I missed the first one, but luckily the rebound came to me again, and I was able to bury it.” Liam Pue on scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

It is obvious that the Americans were distraught at the loss to Canada, and while Gold was their goal, Meyer looked disappointed but also focused after the game.

“We’ll just go back to the hotel tonight and get some rest. We want a medal, so we’re going to do everything we can here tonight and tomorrow to get that done” – Carter Meyer on Team USA’s need to win a medal.

A game that saw 15 goals scored may not seem like the goaltenders were a factor, but that score would have been far higher if not for Sam Berthiaume (who faced 52 shots) and Nate Chizik (who faced 43) making some big saves throughout the game, and many of which were point-blank shots from the slot, some even undefended. But Canada moves on to play the winner of the next game.

Canada (Red) vs. Czechia

While the first game of the day was a shootout, this one was far more methodical and defence-oriented, with a final score of Canada (Red) 4, Czechia 1. From the get-go, Canada seemed to have control of the game.

The Czechs were battling; however, they were playing with far less passion than they had in their game against Canada (White) to open the tournament. Instead, they spent most of the first two periods probing the Canadian defences and not getting many shots on goal. After 40 minutes of play, Czechia had only seven shots on goal, and only one that was of any danger, which Leif Oaten stopped easily.

Photo Credit: James Bennett | HockeyCanada Images

Canada was in control of the game, setting the pace of play. They were methodical, using a two-man forecheck and always keeping a third man high.

This provided a layered defence, which prevented the Czechs from building up speed or space in any counterattack. The first period was scoreless, yet in Canada’s 11 shots in that frame, there were several good scoring chances, but Vaclav Osvald was able to square up and see every shot as the Czechian defence kept traffic away from their crease.

In the second period, Canada was able to start to pull away, getting a PP goal from their captain, Alexis Joseph, who made an incredible individual play to beat his defender to the outside, used his large frame to defend the puck, and then, in one motion, kicked the puck to his stick where he released a laser over Osvald. After two periods, Canada had a two-goal lead and didn’t seem to be loosening their grip on the game.

“Our guys did a tremendous job of playing north and playing fast. Our breakouts were great tonight. The Czechs are a team that play hard and are really aggressive on the forecheck, so we had to be really tidy in our own zone and made great decisions at our own blue line. It took a while for us to crack their goaltender, but we just stuck with it and got the first one to drop.” -Canada (Red) head coach Ryan McDonald on the win.

In the third period, Czechia seemed to wake up, and they started attacking with the physicality and tenacity seen in their opening game. They had only seven shots in the first forty minutes? Well, they more than doubled that in the third, getting 15 shots on goal.

This is where Oaten stepped up and earned his nomination as player of the game for Canada, making several athletic saves to weather the storm in those first five minutes of the period, where Czechia had full control. But because they were opening their game up to create offence, that left some gaps in their defensive structure that Benjamin Veitch took advantage of to counterattack and finish, making it a three-goal lead for Canada.

Czechia was given a golden opportunity to get back into the game as Canada was penalized for too many players. Maximilian Mares was able to establish his large 6-foot-6 and 209-pound frame at the top of the crease, where he tipped in a point shot from Oliver Andrle to break the shutout and get them back to within two goals.

Soon after, Canada was penalized again. They were pushing hard to get that next goal, but a good defensive play by Mirco Dufour allowed him to flip a puck out to Brock England, who scored a shorthanded goal that put the game out of reach at 4-1 with less than three minutes remaining. Canada was able to grind the last few minutes out, smothering the Czechs and moving on to the gold medal game.

“I thought we had a great first two periods. I think we got pucks behind them and went to work. We took some penalties in the third that we aren’t too happy about, but our goalie was dynamite back there and bailed us out. Tomorrow there is going to be a battle. Every one of us was at camp together, we all started with gold as the goal, and I know everybody on both sides will be ready to play.” -Camryn Warren on facing Canada White in the final.

The Medal games are set with Czechia facing the United States for Bronze, and an all-Canadian matchup, Canada (White) facing Canada (Red) for Gold. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will show the medal games on Nov. 8; please check local listings for details.