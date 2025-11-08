Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Maple Leafs – 11/8/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Jonathan Aspirot

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Charlie McAvoy

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Johnny Beecher (upper body)

Status report

McAvoy, a defenseman, remained in Boston due to a family matter. … Mittlestadt, a forward, is out after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Bruins coach Marco Sturm said there is no timeline for Mittlestadt’s return.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Max Domi

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Dakota Mermis, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body)

Status report

Steeves was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. … Hildeby will be recalled from Toronto of the AHL and back up Stolarz. … Benoit is expected to return after missing a 5-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday because of an illness.

