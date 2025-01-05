2025 World Juniors Medal Round Preview- Finland Looks to Spoil USA’s Repeat Bid in Gold Medal Game

The 2025 World Junior Championship will wrap up today with the medal-round games. The United States is looking to repeat as gold medal winners for the first time in program history, while Finland looks to win its first gold medal since 2019 (it beat the United States). In the bronze medal game, Czechia takes on Sweden, and the Czechs are also trying to win bronze for the second year in a row.

Czechia vs Sweden (3:30 p.m.)

How Czechia Got Here

5-1 win vs Switzerland (Dec. 26)

14-2 win vs Kazakhstan (Dec. 28)

4-2 win vs Slovakia (Dec. 29)

4-2 loss vs Sweden (Dec. 31)

Quarterfinals: 4-3 win vs Canada (Jan. 2)

Semifinals: 4-1 loss vs United States (Jan. 4)

How Sweden Got Here

5-2 win vs Slovakia (Dec. 26)

8-1 win vs Kazakhstan (Dec. 27)

7-5 win vs Switzerland (Dec. 29)

4-2 win vs Czechia (Dec. 31)

Quarterfinals: 3-2 win vs Latvia (Jan. 2)

Semifinals: 4-3 loss vs Finland (OT) (Jan. 4)

A rematch from New Year’s Eve, where Sweden pulled off a 4-2 victory to claim the top spot in Group B, this is a game neither team was hoping to be in heading into the semifinals, but it will be an excellent game no matter what. Sweden had high aspirations of getting to the gold medal game to try and win their first gold since 2012 but came up short against Finland. Melker Thelin (Utah Hockey Club) will need to get back on track for the Swedes after an up-and-down game against the Finns. Players like Anton Wahlberg (Buffalo Sabres), Victor Eklund, and Axel Sandin Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings) will be ones to watch. Eklund has continued to make his case as to why he should be considered one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft. The Swedes will have something to prove in the game as they try to medal for the second consecutive year.

Czechia comes into the game after a hard-fought battle with the United States. They are a team that puts plenty of pressure on their opponents with a relentless forecheck and will do whatever it takes to win a game. Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) continues to put on a show with the puck on his stick, scoring a tournament-leading six goals after his lone tally in the loss to the United States. Like the Americans, they will be looking to avenge their only loss in preliminary round play against Sweden and will undoubtedly continue to play their hard-nosed game, mixed in with skill to go along with it.

Favorite: Sweden

Players to Watch: Victor Eklund (Sweden), Anton Wahlberg (Sweden), Jakub Stancl (Czechia), Eduard Sale (Czechia)

Finland vs United States (7:30 p.m)

How Finland Got Here

4-0 loss vs Canada (Dec. 26)

3-1 win vs Germany (Dec. 27)

4-3 win vs United States (OT) (Dec. 29)

3-0 win vs Latvia (Dec. 31)

Quarterfinals: 5-3 win vs Slovakia (Jan. 2)

Semifinals: 4-3 win vs Sweden (OT) (Jan. 4)

How the United States Got Here

10-4 win vs Germany (Dec. 26)

5-1 win vs Latvia (Dec. 28)

4-3 loss vs Finland (OT) (Dec. 29)

4-1 win vs Canada (Dec. 31)

Quarterfinals: 7-2 win vs Switzerland (Jan. 2)

Semifinals: 4-1 win vs Czechia (Jan. 4)

A rematch of last year’s semifinal (a 3-2 US win), Finland looks to spoil the United States’ repeat bid. The Finnish team bounced back well after losing their tournament-opening game against Canada on Dec. 26, allowing only three goals in three games of preliminary round play following the loss. Petteri Rimpinen has held down the fort between the pipes and has been one of the best goaltenders in the tournament. Offensively, Finland has been led by Jesse Kiiskinen (Detroit Red Wings) and Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres). Special teams play will play a major role for them if they want to earn their gold. Even with the firepower of Helenius, Kiiskinen, and Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks), their power play has struggled to get going. On the flip side, their penalty kill has been stellar, killing off 19 of 21 disadvantages.

The Boston connection has driven the United States’ success to this point of the tournament. The American roster consists of six players from Boston College, led by James Hagens, Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers). They also have three Boston University players, with Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders) and Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) leading the trio of Terriers. Slowing these players down will be a challenge to do again for Finland, and the United States’ power play is potent with the talent they have. Keeping Finland’s power play to a minimum will be key for the Americans. Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) has looked like the Augustine of last year’s tournaments, bouncing back from a shaky start in the overtime loss to Finland in the preliminary round.

Favorite: United States

Players to Watch: Kasper Halttunen (Finland), Petteri Rimpinen (Finland), Gabe Perreault (United States), Zeev Buium (United States)

Revenge to Be Had or Spoilers?

In both games, one team is looking for revenge for earlier losses in the tournament, while Finland is looking to play a big-time spoiler against the United States. These two games will be full of excitement and will certainly live up to the hype of being medal-round games.

