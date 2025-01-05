Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Blackhawks – 1/5/25

The New York Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (17-20-1) at BLACKHAWKS (13-24-2)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Louis Domingue

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Status report

Domingue could make his NHL season debut after Quick made 21 saves in a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

The Blackhawks practiced Saturday with the same line combinations and defensive pairings they used in a 4-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Latest for THW: