Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Blackhawks – 1/5/25

The New York Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (17-20-1) at BLACKHAWKS (13-24-2)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Louis Domingue
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Status report
Domingue could make his NHL season debut after Quick made 21 saves in a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)
Status report
The Blackhawks practiced Saturday with the same line combinations and defensive pairings they used in a 4-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.
