Pros & Cons of a Rangers Reunion With J.T. Miller

The New York Rangers continue to find ways to lose as they lost their most recent game to the Washington Capitals by a final score of 7-4. They have five wins in their last 21 games and with the way things are looking, it doesn’t seem like they are going to be going on a winning streak anytime soon. They are still trying to see if they can salvage this season, but as of this writing, they are five points out of a wild card spot with five teams in front of them. It seems obvious that this core group of players have given up on this season due to a number of reasons and a big shakeup is needed.

One name that has been in the trade rumors as of late with it being reported by multiple sources including Nick Kyperos and Elliotte Friedman that the Rangers have interest in him is J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks. With the rumors of a reported clash of personalities between him and Canucks star Elias Pettersson, they may have to move one of them in the near future and the more likely player to go is Miller. With the Rangers also looking to make a big splash and a shakeup, they seem like perfect trade partners with the Canucks. In this piece, we are going to look at some of the pros and cons of a potential reunion with the Rangers and Miller.

Pro: The Massive Shakeup That Is Desperately Needed

The Rangers have already made some trades this season to shake up the team with their captain, Jacob Trouba, being dealt to the Anaheim Ducks and Kaapo Kakko being dealt to the Seattle Kraken. While these trades had an impact, they weren’t the big shakeup that this team needs right now. Getting a player like Miller, who has grown into a star since leaving the team in 2018 would be the big piece that gives them the jolt they so desperately need. He has become a major offensive threat, with a 99-point and 103-point season on his resume and he is the kind of player the Rangers need. He is feisty, plays with heart and can still score goals and be a top player in this league. He would be a welcomed addition to this locker room, which is in need of a player that isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers threw Miller into the deal that sent Ryan McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2018 Trade Deadline. At the time, many were confused as to why he was just a throw-in as he was still a young player at the time when they were just starting the rebuild and he could’ve been a piece to build around for the future. While there were rumors that the front office didn’t like his attitude off the ice, he has grown and matured into a star player all these years later. Getting him back now would be a great full-circle moment for both the team and the player and he would be welcomed back by the fans who were shocked to see him moved in the first place.

Con: The Potential Trade Package

With Miller being a star player, it is going to take a lot to get him out of Vancouver. He also has a no-move clause in his contract, so he would need to approve the trade if any are brought to him. If he was willing to come back to New York, the Rangers have players that the Canucks could have interest in. The main player being brought up in a potential deal is Mika Zibanejad. This is because he is a center, they are the same age (31) and he has a similar contract to Miller. Zibanejad makes $8.5 million per season for the next five seasons and Miller makes $8 million per season for the next five seasons. Both players could use a change of scenery as Zibanejad has struggled immensely the past two seasons, especially this season. The only problem would be that he also has a no-move clause in his contract, so he would need to accept the trade to Vancouver. This swap makes the most sense as it’s players of the same age and position, and they both make nearly the same amount of money.

Related: 5 New York Rangers’ New Year’s Resolutions

Now, if either the Canucks don’t want Zibanejad or he’s not willing to accept a trade, a potential trade would look a lot different since the Rangers would still need to make the money work. Would a player like Chris Kreider waive his no-trade clause to go to Canada? The Canucks are in need of defensemen and the Rangers have two guys in Ryan Lindgren and K’Andre Miller who are seemingly both available for trade. According to Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks have had an interest in Alexis Lafreniere and Braden Schneider for many years now, but those players would be too high a price to pay for Miller. This is why the Rangers need to be careful in this sort of deal because they could either make the trade without giving up too much or they could make the mistake of trading a younger player yet again that turns into a star somewhere else. It is a very tricky situation that the Rangers need to handle carefully.

Pro/Con: The Impact on the Rangers Going Forward

This could be seen as both a pro and a con which is why it is listed as such because bringing in a player like Miller could have both positive and negative impacts on this team going forward as they try and retool. Starting with the positives, he could be the catalyst that helps turn this team around if they acquired him this season. He could be the voice that has been missing from the locker room and if brought in, he could be a potential captain for the team in the future. Any kind of change to this locker room is needed and a player like Miller is someone who automatically changes the room the second he arrives. He knows what it’s like to play in New York and he did while he was a young player. Now, having grown up and matured, he could be an even better player than he was when he was first here and that would be amazing for this team going forward.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, Miller could also have a negative impact on the team and players that are currently here. His type of attitude could rub some players the wrong way like it is being reported with him and Pettersson. If he comes in and has a negative impact on his teammates, that is a major problem because you just brought this guy in and he still has five more years on his contract. You wouldn’t move him in another deal that quickly, which would mean trading other players that could have an impact on this team now and in the future. He is a fantastic hockey player, but that doesn’t mean he is a fantastic person to deal with, which could have an impact on the Rangers for the foreseeable future if he is brought in either before the trade deadline or in the summer.

Miller is a fascinating and polarizing player to watch and hear about. If the rumors are true and he’s available for trade, the Rangers should see what a potential deal could look like because bringing him in could be the spark they need. However, they need to really do their homework on this player and ask themselves if he is the guy they are looking for, or if is there someone else out there they could get that might solve their issues. With all players, there are pros and cons to their games and Miller is no exception.