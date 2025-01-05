Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Bruins – 1/5/25

The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (14-18-7) at BRUINS (20-17-4)
6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Isaiah George (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … George, a defenseman, will not play after he was injured during a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Cholowski will play for the first time since Dec. 17.
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Wahlstrom is expected to face the Islanders, his former team, for the first time since he was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Dec. 14.
