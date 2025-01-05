Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Bruins – 1/5/25

The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (14-18-7) at BRUINS (20-17-4)

6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas

Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Isaiah George (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … George, a defenseman, will not play after he was injured during a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Cholowski will play for the first time since Dec. 17.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Wahlstrom is expected to face the Islanders, his former team, for the first time since he was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Dec. 14.

Latest for THW: