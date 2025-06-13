3 Canucks Prospects That Have Stood Out on Road to Calder Cup Final

The Vancouver Canucks were eliminated from playoff contention a long time ago, but their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Abbotsford has made up for that disappointment with a berth in the Calder Cup Final for the first time in franchise history. They have kept the good times rolling at Abbotsford Centre all season long and are now just four wins away from the AHL’s ultimate prize. The Canucks – NHL or AHL – haven’t had a championship this close to their grasp since Vancouver went all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Back then, the NHL Canucks were powered by Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Alex Burrows, and Ryan Kesler up front and Kevin Bieksa, Christian Ehrhoff, and Alex Edler on the back end. In goal, they were, of course, led by Hall-of-Famer Roberto Luongo. Nearly 14 years later, the AHL Canucks have picked up the mantle and returned to a championship series that has the entire Lower Mainland buzzing in anticipation of a parade down King Road in Abbotsford. So, who has led the way this time? Let’s take a look.

Arturs Silovs

Without a doubt, Arturs Silovs has been the Canucks’ MVP in the Calder Cup Playoffs and will be in the conversation for the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy, the AHL’s Conn Smythe Trophy. He has been brilliant ever since Game 1 against the Tucson Roadrunners in the first round, posting a playoff-leading five shutouts – including three in series-deciding games – alongside a 1.94 goals-against average (GAA) and a .929 save percentage (SV%). He will be one of the reasons the Canucks win the Calder Cup, that is if he doesn’t get bested by another AHL MVP candidate in his counterpart on the Checkers, veteran Kappo Kahkonen, who has been equally brilliant in the opposing crease.

Arturs Silovs, Abbotsford Canucks (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Regardless, Silovs has solidified his status as a clutch goaltender at the most important times of the year. He first did it for Latvia in the 2023 World Championship, leading his nation to their first-ever medal, then in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, winning his first NHL series last year, and now the Calder Cup Playoffs, where he’s only four wins away from an AHL championship. What a whirlwind few years it’s been for the Latvian netminder, who has now made it a bit of a conundrum for Canucks management as they try to decide what to do with their trio of NHL-caliber goalies heading into next season. But that’s a discussion for another day. Right now, fans are enjoying the Arty Party – hopefully one that ends with the goodie bag of a Calder Cup.

Linus Karlsson

Linus Karlsson could give Silovs a run for his money when it comes to MVP status. He has powered the Canucks’ offence throughout the playoffs, leading the team in goals (nine) and points (17), and is tied for the league-lead in the former. Known for his goalscoring in the regular season, notching three straight 20-goal campaigns, he has stepped up his game when it matters the most and has not been shut out on the scoreboard in any of the series so far. He was held at bay in Games 5 and 6 against the Texas Stars, but before that was riding a five-game point streak where he put up four goals and nine points. He has recorded points in all but five games this postseason, with his longest drought being two games (Games 2 and 3 against the Colorado Eagles and the aforementioned Games 5 and 6 against the Stars).

Karlsson’s NHL ceiling is still unclear at this point, but he has definitely established himself as an elite AHL player so far in his career. He and his linemates, Phil Di Giuseppe and Max Sasson, will have their work cut out for them in the Final, though, as the Checkers have been a tough nut to crack offensively. They have only allowed 21 goals (1.75 GAA) over their 12 games, making it even more important for the trio to keep leading the way in the goals and points departments.

Arshdeep Bains

Good thing the Canucks have depth beyond their top line, right? Arshdeep Bains has led the second wave of offence this postseason – mostly in the assist department – with three goals and 11 helpers so far, but he has hit the goal column at the best possible time. He has scored all three of his goals in the past two games, notably the high-flip insurance goal in the Game 6 clincher on Sunday (June 8) into an empty net. He also got the Canucks’ offence going with a late marker in the second period to ignite the comeback after his team was down 2-0 early on.

Arshdeep Bains, Abbotsford Canucks (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Bains has traditionally been a playoff performer throughout his career, putting up four goals and 10 points in 19 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Red Deer Rebels and four goals and seven points with Abbotsford before this run. He might be a key X factor in this series if he can continue the two-game goal streak he is currently on, along with helping his linemates put the puck in the back of the net.

Lots of Honourable Mentions As We Head Into Game 1

Silovs, Karlsson and Bains may be the biggest standouts, but the Canucks have not gotten this far with just them providing the heroics. They have gotten timely contributions from many others in the lineup, as 19 players have gotten on the scoreboard during this run. From veterans like Di Giuseppe (five goals, 10 points), Sammy Blais (three goals, 12 points), and Jujhar Khaira (three goals, eight points) to youngsters like Sasson (four goals, nine points), Tristen Nielsen (four goals, six points), and Ty Mueller (two goals, eight points), they have had different players step up at different times. That doesn’t include the defence, which has also seen standout performances by Victor Mancini (three goals) and Christian Wolanin (two goals, including an overtime winner), and staunch defending from rookie Kirill Kudryavtsev, who leads the team with a plus-13 in the plus/minus column.

All in all, it should be an interesting and exciting Calder Cup Final to watch, as this Abbotsford Canucks team feels like a team of destiny. It all gets started tonight in Charlotte. Buckle up, because I think we are in for a fun ride.