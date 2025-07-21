3 Canucks Who Could Replace Dakota Joshua

On Thursday, July 17, the Canucks made a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, sending winger Dakota Joshua to Toronto in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick. The former Canuck was a solid middle-six winger and made a significant contribution to the organization in 2023-24. However, the $3.25 million cap hit was too high for the team, and they were fortunate to trade him without having to retain any of his salary. Now that Joshua is no longer on the roster, the Canucks will have to look internally to replace what he brought to Vancouver’s lineup: grit, physicality, and an ability to score when needed. Luckily, they have a few options for a replacement.

Kiefer Sherwood

A welcome addition to the roster last season, Kiefer Sherwood added more physicality to the Canucks’ lineup as he led the league in hits with 462. A total that left the rest of the league in his dust, as the player behind him in second place had only 306. Sherwood can bring that same edge that Joshua brought during his time in Vancouver, and if he gets the chance to be surrounded by players with more skill, he could definitely record some more points, along with his already great physical play.

Kiefer Sherwood, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The only real difference between Sherwood and Joshua is their height difference. According to HockeyDB, Sherwood stands at exactly 6-foot-0, whereas Joshua is 6-foot-3. The height differential could be a big difference between the two players, especially when it comes to board battles and fights in front of the net. Sherwood may have his work cut out for him if he wants to take Joshua’s spot, but right now, he could be the Canucks best option.

Drew O’Connor

After being traded to Vancouver mid-season and signing a two-year extension, Drew O’Connor has to find his role on the Canucks. Joshua’s exit from the team may provide him with the perfect chance to find it. O’Connor is a big player as he stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 209 pounds, which gives him the chance to be a physical presence for Vancouver and a perfect bottom-six player.

Related: Grading the Maple Leafs’ Trade for Dakota Joshua From the Canucks

He can also score when needed. In 2023-24, he had 16 goals and 33 points for a Pittsburgh Penguins team that failed to make the playoffs that season. His point totals dipped in 2024-25 because he split time between Pittsburgh and Vancouver, but I believe that with a full training camp and a complete season with the Canucks, he can produce more points than he did the season prior. Joshua was at his best when he was a physically imposing player who was able to put the puck in the net, and O’Connor has the potential to do exactly that if he is willing to bring a bit of grit and nastiness to his game.

Arshdeep Bains

Arshdeep Bains has tried to find his way into the Canucks lineup permanently for the past two seasons. He was able to get into 13 games during 2024-25 and was even able to score his first NHL goal, but he still needs to find a role on the team if he wants to stay with Vancouver all season long. What better way to show you belong than by grabbing a spot that needs to be filled. Bains can be a physical threat on the ice, although he only stands at 6-foot-0. If he can improve on his physical game and bring his scoring ways from the American Hockey League (AHL) to the NHL, he will be exactly the type of player that the Canucks are looking for to replace what Joshua brought to their lineup.

Joshua brought a lot of positives to the Canucks lineup, but he is not irreplaceable. He brought toughness and grit along with a scoring touch to the bottom-six, which is a role that can be filled internally. It’s just a matter of which player will be the one to do so.