Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, McTavish, Zary & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, trade speculation is starting to pick up regarding centreman Nazem Kadri. Meanwhile, the Flames are being looked at as a potential fit for Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish. In other news, Connor Zary is still awaiting a contract extension. Last but not least, the Flames terminated the contract of prospect Joni Jurmo.

Kadri Discussed in Trade Rumours

How much the rumours are true is unknown, but there’s no denying that Kadri’s name has been discussed in trade talks as of late. The one team continuously linked to the 34-year-old is the Toronto Maple Leafs, though another report recently suggested that he’d be willing to waive his no-movement clause to join the Montreal Canadiens.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Trade rumours are nothing new for Kadri since joining the Flames, due to the fact that the team isn’t the contender he believed he was joining. Nonetheless, he seems quite happy in Calgary, and fans shouldn’t be surprised to see him back in a Flames sweater once the 2025-26 season gets underway in October.

McTavish Could Get Dealt

It’s only been four years since they selected him third overall in the 2021 Draft, but it’s believed the Ducks are looking to trade McTavish. The 22-year-old is believed to be looking for a change in scenery after not yet seeing his career hit the heights he and many others believed he was destined for.

Despite not yet turning into a star, McTavish has still been very solid, and is a player every team would love to have. The Flames are one of those teams, as he checks all the boxes they are looking for in the young centerman they’re looking to acquire. The package wouldn’t be a small one by any means, but it’s a situation Flames fans should continue to monitor throughout the offseason.

Zary Still Without a Contract

You can’t help but wonder if Zary is starting to get restless. The Flames have worked out extensions for several of their other restricted free agents (RFAs) in Matt Coronato, Adam Klapka, Morgan Frost, Kevin Bahl, Rory Kerins, Yan Kuznetsov, and Jeremie Poirier, but Zary still remains without a deal in place.

Zary had a frustrating 2024-25 season, as he was limited to just 54 games due to injury. That said, he was still quite effective when healthy and is a player the Flames will need to rely upon heavily in 2025-26, making it imperative that they are able to work out a deal with him before the season begins.

Flames Terminate Jurmo’s Contract

There was some rather surprising news this past week, as it was revealed that the Flames were placing Jurmo on unconditional waivers for the purpose of mutually terminating his contract. The 23-year-old defenceman was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2023-24 season that saw Elias Lindholm head the other way.

The writing was seemingly on the wall for Jurmo, who was going to struggle to get time in the American Hockey League (AHL) this coming season with all the prospects the Flames already possess on the back end. This termination will give him the opportunity to either latch on with another NHL organization or perhaps return to his home country of Finland to continue his professional career.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

There isn’t a whole lot happening throughout the NHL at this time, as most teams and front offices are in summer vacation mode. That said, it’s still worth keeping an eye on Rasmus Andersson and what may lie ahead for his future. The 28-year-old continues to be a hot commodity on the trade market, but whether a deal happens before the start of the 2025-26 season remains to be seen.