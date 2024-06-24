3 Recent Canadiens With Underrated Seasons

With the 2023-24 NHL season dwindling down to an epic finale with the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers meeting for a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, the offseason is rapidly approaching. In what is a typically slow period for eliminated teams nearing the end of the playoffs and before free agency, many fans surely wait impatiently for exciting news surrounding their favourite teams.

While fans await the entertainment of free agency, it’s fun to reminisce about memories of seasons of the past. The Montreal Canadiens have infamously failed to produce an 80-point scorer since Alex Kovalev in 2008-09, but have seen relative playoff success on the heels of Carey Price, culminating in a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2021. Throughout these years, some players have produced successful seasons that have gone on to be underrated by much of the fanbase. Here are three seasons from Canadiens players during this modern era that can be considered underappreciated.

David Desharnais (16 Goals, 44 Assists, 60 Points in 2011-12)

Many Habs fans likely have fond memories of David Desharnais from the early 2010s. The diminutive forward clawed his way to the NHL, making his debut at age 23 after spending parts of five seasons with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Hamilton Bulldogs. He topped out at an impressive 60 points in 81 games in 2011-12, setting career highs across the board in what was just his second full season in the league. He finished third in team scoring behind Max Pacioretty and Erik Cole.

Related: Canadiens’ Fifth-Overall Pick Has Been Better Than First Before

A reason this season has gone undervalued by Canadiens fans is Desharnais’ rapid decline, only posting one more 50-point season and leaving the NHL for the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL) in 2018-19. He then spent four seasons playing in Switzerland, where he saw moderate success.

While he failed to live up to expectations following his career-best offensive season, he was a notable contributor to the team’s playoff success during his tenure, scoring 11 points in 28 games from 2013-15.

Andrew Shaw (19 Goals, 28 Assists, 47 Points in 2018-19)

Despite winning two Stanley Cups and spending the majority of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Andrew Shaw actually had his best offensive season as a member of the Canadiens. Finding great chemistry playing alongside Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen, Shaw scored 47 points despite playing just 63 games — equating to a pace of 61 points. For comparison, the only other season where he performed at a 40-point pace or above was his 37-game rookie season.

Unfortunately, Shaw saw his career come to a premature end due to concussion issues, retiring following the 2020-21 season. He finished his career with 247 points in 544 games.

Tomas Tatar (22 Goals, 39 Assists, 61 Points in 2019-20)

Tomas Tatar was a key offensive contributor during his entire Canadiens tenure, lasting three seasons and seeing him post the highest point total of his career with 61 in just 68 games during the shortened 2019-20 season. Despite never scoring 60 points in a season prior, he played at a 74-point pace and led the Canadiens in scoring. He outscored the likes of Max Domi, Nick Suzuki, and Brendan Gallagher.

Tomas Tatar, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His best season in a Canadiens uniform is overshadowed by his slight drop-off the following season, scoring just 10 goals and 30 points in 50 games, in addition to spending a chunk of the team’s 2021 Stanley Cup Final run in the press box (playing in just five games). He has failed to replicate his 2019-20 season’s success, and found himself scoring just nine goals and 24 points in 70 games this season split between the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken.

Related: Canadiens Need to Take Their Time with Lane Hutson

Canadiens fans have a lot to look forward to, such as the upcoming NHL Draft, free agency, and a bright future with some of the best young players and prospects. However, it’s fun to look back and reminisce on the nostalgia of past seasons as well. It serves as an escape from the constant flow of news and speculation surrounding a team and can make fans excited at the prospect of a future where they see similar success stories with current players.