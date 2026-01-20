3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 5-2 Win Over the Capitals

For the first time all season, the Colorado Avalanche have had a rough go of it. Back-to-back losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators, not to mention a mounting injury list, have left some feeling a bit uneasy.

Despite news of a car accident that would leave Valeri Nichushkin unable to suit up, the Avalanche could not be slowed. They control the play virtually from start to finish, walking away with a definitive 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Another Milestone for Nate

It feels like once every two or three games, Nathan MacKinnon reminds everyone why he’s one of the favorites for the Hart Trophy as league MVP. In this instance, he had gone exactly one game without having a three-point effort and needed to let the Capitals know that he couldn’t go another game without a strong performance.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon celebrates his goal with left wing Victor Olofsson and defenseman Cale Makar (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

MacKinnon scored twice on Monday and added an assist, bringing him to exactly 1,100 points in his impressive career. At 30 years old, he is right in the middle of his prime and it is hilarious to think that he may have been considered a bust at one point.

The Avalanche are a good, deep team, but it also helps to have arguably the most dominant player in the NHL. MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are in lockstep when it comes to offensive production, and the scoring race is going to be one of the very best we’ve ever seen.

The Avalanche Just Smother Teams

Watching the Avalanche, it doesn’t take long to see just why they are where they are in the standings. Even with a slew of injuries creeping up, the Avalanche are one of the deepest teams in the league and have perhaps the best superstar core around.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – January 20, 2026

Against the Capitals, they dominate almost from whistle to whistle. They outshot the Capitals 44-24, controlling the play for long stretches and hemming the Capitals in their own zone with their only hope being to get bailed out by goalie Logan Thompson.

The Avalanche can be outright scary when they put on stretches like that. They controlled the play against a very good Capitals team, showing just how frightening the Avalanche can be when they are on their game.

Necas Has Quietly Had an Exceptional Season

There has obviously been a lot of talk about MacKinnon and the season he’s been having. Brock Nelson is getting his flowers and rightfully so given the kind of season he is having as the best second line center the Avalanche have had in years. That said, Martin Necas deserves a lot of love for the season he’s having.

Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche (Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Necas does have the privilege of riding shotgun with MacKinnon, but how many people expected him to be seventh in the league in scoring as we near February? With 60 points, Necas is outscoring guys like Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, Jason Robertson, Sidney Crosby, Tage Thompson, and others.

Perhaps most impressive is that Necas is second in the NHL in plus/minus at +41. Oh, and 18 of his 22 goals have come at even-strength, showing that he is anything but a power play merchant like others can be. Necas has been a well-rounded, outstanding performer this season and would be the number one option for most other teams.

A Chance to Build Momentum

This was a nice way to get back on track, but the next few games present a nice opportunity. The Avalanche have the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers before heading on a Canadian road trip with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

With the NHL freezing its schedule beginning on Feb. 5, it would be nice for the Avalanche to build up a bit of a streak again. With an 11-point lead over the Minnesota Wild, they have likely built an insurmountable lead, but it would be nice to not let up. It starts Wednesday night with a visit from the Ducks.