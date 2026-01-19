Avalanche Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Dominance Continues, Injury Concerns and More

It is a massive week for the Colorado Avalanche as they look to maintain their historic pace while navigating significant injury news. Here are the key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 19-26, 2026.

Historic Dominance & Central Division Lead

The Avalanche are currently the team to beat in the NHL. They were the first team to reach 70 points this season, boasting a comfortable lead in the Central Division standings. The conversation around the team has shifted to whether this 2025-26 squad could be the greatest in franchise history, fueled by a high-octane offense and resilience in close games.

Major Injury Concerns

Despite the on-ice success, the team is dealing with critical injuries:

Gabriel Landeskog is out “some weeks” with an upper-body injury sustained against the Florida Panthers earlier in the month. This has cast serious doubt on his availability for Team Sweden at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

Devon Toews, the top-pair defenseman, is also listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury, though reports suggest he may return sooner than Landeskog.

On a positive note, goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood returned from injury last week, and Trent Miner returned to the American Hockey League (AHL).

MVP-Level Individual Performances

Nathan MacKinnon continues to play at an MVP caliber, leading the league in goals and points.

Cale Makar remains the gold standard for defensemen, leading all NHL blueliners in points.

Martin Necas has fit seamlessly into the top six, providing crucial secondary scoring.

Avalanche Schedule Jan. 19 – 26

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Broadcast Mon, Jan. 19 4:00 PM vs. Washington Capitals Ball Arena (Denver, CO) ALT, MNMT Wed, Jan. 21 9:00 PM vs. Anaheim Ducks Ball Arena (Denver, CO) ALT, Victory+ Fri, Jan. 23 9:00 PM vs. Philadelphia Flyers Ball Arena (Denver, CO) ALT, NBCSP Sun, Jan. 25 1:30 PM @ Toronto Maple Leafs Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON) NHLN, SNO

