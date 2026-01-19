Jets Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Rebound, Blue Line Woes, Scheifele Resurgence and More

Here are the key storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Winnipeg Jets for the week of Jan. 19-26, 2026.

Trying to Save the Season

The primary narrative surrounding the Jets is their desperate attempt to claw back into the playoff picture after a disastrous 11-game losing streak. They have recently shown signs of life, snapping the skid and stringing together wins against the Los Angeles Kings, the New Jersey Devils, the New York Islanders, and the Minnesota Wild, but then losing in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The math is unforgiving; sitting 8th in the Central Division, they likely need a run close to 24-10 in their remaining games to have a realistic shot at the postseason.

The “Scheifele Snub” & Resurgence

A major talking point is Mark Scheifele being left off the Team Canada roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, while teammates Josh Morrissey (Canada), Connor Hellebuyck (USA), and Kyle Connor (USA) made the cut. Scheifele has responded by playing with a “chip on his shoulder,” recently recording a four-point game and leading the team’s offense during this crucial stretch.

Injury Woes on the Blue Line

The defensive core has taken a significant hit with Neal Pionk placed on Injured Reserve (week-to-week) with an undisclosed injury. Defensemen Haydn Fleury and Colin Miller are also injured, forcing the Jets to recall prospect Elias Salomonsson from the Manitoba Moose to fill the gap in the top four.

The Jonathan Toews Factor

At age 37, hometown veteran Jonathan Toews (who signed with Winnipeg for this season) is providing a surprising spark. He recently logged a four-game goal streak, offering depth scoring and leadership that the team desperately needs to stabilize the locker room.

Jets Schedule Jan. 19 – 26

Date Opponent Venue Time (CST/Local) Mon, Jan. 19 @ Chicago Blackhawks United Center 7:30 PM Tue, Jan. 20 vs. St. Louis Blues Canada Life Centre 7:00 PM Thu, Jan. 22 vs. Florida Panthers Canada Life Centre 7:00 PM Sat, Jan. 24 vs. Detroit Red Wings Canada Life Centre 6:00 PM

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.