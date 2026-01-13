3 Takeaways from Devils’ Uplifting 5-2 Victory Over Wild

On Monday evening, the New Jersey Devils took on the Minnesota Wild with the odds stacked against them. On the heels of ramped-up play from some unlikely heroes, they breezed past the Wild 5-2, snapping a four-game skid.

Dougie Hamilton Plays with Chip on Shoulder

On Sunday, defenseman Dougie Hamilton was a healthy scratch against the Winnipeg Jets. In a statement to insider Pierre LeBrun, his agent JP Barry said, “In our view, this decision is all about business rather than his game right now. Singling him out seems very calculated at this stage.”

It’s already public information that the Devils have attempted to trade Hamilton multiple times, who has (rightfully) chosen not to waive the no-trade clause negotiated when he signed in 2021. While it seemed plausible that Hamilton would never suit up in a Devils uniform again, he re-entered the lineup for Simon Nemec on Monday. Some immediately wondered if this decision was solely due to pressure from Barry.

The best way for the situation to not be a distraction in-game was for Hamilton to perform well. It can’t be easy to play for a team that you know doesn’t want you — potentially the biggest factor in Hamilton’s worst season (points wise) since his rookie season in 2012-13. But tonight, he looked a little more like his vintage self, notching two assists. Maybe some extra motivation?

With him on the ice, the Devils led in scoring chances (8-5), high danger chances (5-2), and most importantly, outscored Minnesota 3-0. Unless he’s traded, it would be very unfair to take him out of the lineup following this type of performance.

Ondrej Palat (Finally) Chips In

It’s been a nightmare season for Ondrej Palat, who scored just his third goal of the season late in the second period — and first in 20 games. Despite his hefty contract valued at $6 million per season, he has seemed to stay out of any substantive trade rumors.

Earlier in the day, Greg Wyshynski said on ‘The Sheet with Jeff Marek’ that people within the Devils’ organization did not want general manager Tom Fitzgerald to sign Palat, but he went ahead and did so anyway.

“I do wonder ultimately if there hasn’t been the same level of pressure on Palat to waive as there has been Dougie Hamilton because ultimately, if Tom Fitzgerald decides to jettison Ondrej Palat, it’s a tacit acknowledgement that it was a bad signing by the guy that signed him,” added Wyshynski.

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

If Palat isn’t going to be dealt, he’s certainly capable of more than he’s given this season. He scored twice tonight — his third and fourth goals of the season, effectively doubling his season total.

While he likely won’t ever live up to his contract, coming into the night, he performed 55.4% worse points-wise compared to the first two years of his deal. If he can be closer to the ~15 goal, 30-point guy that he previously was as a Devil, that puts their offense in a better spot.

Positive Reversal of Alarming Trends

All of the issues that have recently plagued the Devils saw some positive improvement tonight. Since Dec. 1, not one of Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier or Jesper Bratt had scored at a rate higher than 0.5 points per game. All three of them found the scoresheet tonight, including multiple points (two each) for the latter.

While it kind of goes hand in hand, the Devils were the worst 5v5 finishing team coming into this one (24.67 goals below expected, via Natural Stat Trick). Tonight, they finished five of their chances (+2.85 goals scored above expected). At the end of the day, all that matters is scoring more goals than the other team. With finishing like tonight, the Devils can do that much more consistently.

Speaking of consistency: things were steadily improving for Jacob Markstrom until his 9-0 loss in New York — the worst goaltending performance (by SV%) in over 20 years — marked a huge step backwards. It showed some serious mental fortitude to bounce back, stopping 20 of 22 (.909%) and +0.88 goals saved above expected. (via Moneypuck)

Lastly, since 2023-24, the Devils have mightily struggled on the latter part of back-to-backs. That, in conjunction with a very good Wild team being fresh, spelled a likely loss for the Devils. Instead, they held their own and then some, earning a well-deserved victory.

Moving Forward

The Devils — now 23-21-2 — will head home to face the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night (7:00 PM EST).