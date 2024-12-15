3 Takeaways From Flames’ 3-0 Shutout Win Over the Panthers

The Calgary Flames needed a big bounce-back performance after getting thumped by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, and they got just that. Going up against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Flames were great from start to finish and were rewarded with a 3-0 win.

This game was a microcosm of what the Flames need to do to be successful. They didn’t score a ton of goals, but found enough, and gave the Panthers next to nothing in terms of offensive opportunities. With the win, they have improved their record to 15-11-5 and are now tied points-wise with the Vancouver Canucks for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Here are the three main takeaways from Saturday’s big win.

Flames Ready From the Start

The Flames got off to a tremendous start in this game, as they, despite what the shots may have suggested, controlled play right from the get-go. They wound up being rewarded just before the midway point of the first period, as Nazem Kadri got in alone and made a phenomenal move around Spencer Knight to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Putting forth full 60-minute efforts hasn’t always come easy for this group, which left many uneasy despite going into the first intermission with the lead. They were able to build on that lead in the second thanks to a goal from Blake Coleman, before Mikael Backlund put this one out of reach by notching his fifth of the season in the third.

Wolf Picks Up Second Shutout

Dustin Wolf was somewhat in need of a bounce-back himself, as he entered Saturday’s game having given up 14 goals over his last three starts. The 23-year-old, who continues to impress, was perfect in the game, stopping all 32 shots he had for his second shutout of the season.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Wolf wasn’t required to do a ton through the first 40 minutes, as the Flames didn’t give up many scoring chances. That changed in the third when former Flame Sam Bennett found himself on a breakaway with the score 2-0. A goal there could have changed the momentum entirely, but Wolf was up to the challenge, denying Bennett and covering the puck before Matthew Tkachuk could get to the rebound.

Kadri Stays Hot

As mentioned, Kadri opened the scoring in this one with a beautiful move around Knight at about the midway point of the first period. The 34-year-old had a very slow start to the season but is showing signs of turning things around as of late. He’s now scored in three straight games and is riding a four-game point streak.

“Pucks are going in for him, but he’s skating again,” head coach Ryan Huska explained. “I think there were a few games where I thought he was a little quieter with being involved physically and moving his feet. The last number of games I’ve thought he’s been involved physically and his feet are moving.”

While Kadri may be in tough to match last season’s 75-point output, he now finds himself with 20 through 31 games, and with the way he’s rolling as of late, a 60-point campaign is by no means out of the question. The Flames will need it to continue, as they rely heavily on him to produce for them to rack up wins.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames will now enjoy a two-day break before getting back in action on Tuesday night versus the Boston Bruins, a team that features two very familiar faces in Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov. They will then take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, before ending their week with a game against Connor Bedard and the struggling Chicago Blackhawks.