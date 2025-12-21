3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-2 Loss Against Wild

The Edmonton Oilers concluded their five-game road trip and kicked off their weekend back-to-back against the red-hot Minnesota Wild in a Saturday matinée (Dec. 20). The Oilers are still seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season, as they lost 5-2 to the Wild.

Minnesota got goals from Matt Boldy (two), Ryan Hartman, Vladimir Tarasenko, and an empty-netter by Nico Sturm, while Andrew Mangiapane and Connor McDavid scored for Edmonton. The home team took an early 2-0 lead before the visitors stormed back to tie the game. Then the Wild took the lead with six seconds remaining in the first period, and they didn’t give it up.

After a high-event, five-goal opening frame, the game settled down, with a scoreless second period and an insurance goal for Minnesota in the third period. The Oilers had a strong pushback in the final frame, but that wasn’t enough. Edmonton finished the road trip with a 3-2-0 record and are 17-13-6 overall. Here are three takeaways from this difficult loss.

Filip Gustavsson Outduels Calvin Pickard

Calvin Pickard wasn’t bad, but as expected, Filip Gustavsson was the better goaltender. Gustavsson stopped 28 of 30 shots for a .933 save percentage (SV%), while Pickard stopped 32 of 36 shots for an .889 SV%. The Oilers’ netminder had a shaky start, but he settled down and made some big stops to keep the game within striking distance.

However, Gustavsson made some great saves in the third period to weather the storm, eventually leading to the Wild’s insurance marker. The Minnesota goalie stopped Leon Draissitl’s point-blank one-timer with the right pad, and the play went the other way in transition. Pickard couldn’t control the rebound, and Tarasenko jammed home the loose puck. A big save at one end led to a goal at the other.

Andrew Mangiapane Was Engaged

This was arguably Mangiapane’s best game as an Oiler. He has been the brunt of heavy criticism lately, and rightfully so. He has struggled immensely, and the play often dies on his stick. The veteran forward is still seeking a role on the team, but this game was a good start to establish that.

The 29-year-old finished the contest with one goal, two shots, and one hit in 9:55 of ice time. He has the worst plus/minus on the team, but was one of only seven players who weren’t a minus in this game.

Andrew Mangiapane, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

His goal was the type that this team requires more of. He established positioning in the slot, got his stick on the ice, and redirected the puck past the netminder. He got to a dangerous area and was rewarded.

Additionally, he was physically engaged and played with an edge. During one sequence in the opening frame, he drove hard to the net and got involved in a post-whistle scrum. He didn’t get pushed around and stood up for himself, which was nice to see. If he plays like that consistently, he’ll find more success. Hopefully, this was a building block, and he can gain confidence from this effort.

Spencer Stastney Has Impressed

Last Friday (Dec. 12), the Oilers acquired Tristan Jarry and Samuel Poulin from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a second-round pick. However, the same day, the Oilers also acquired Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators for a third-round pick in an underrated move. This was Stastney’s fifth game as an Oiler, and he has been a solid addition to the defence core.

While he’s still pointless, he has been extremely noticeable. The 25-year-old is a solid puck-mover and has exceptional speed. He’s able to use his speed to avoid the forecheck and transition the puck up to the forwards efficiently. The left-shot blueliner has been the perfect Kulak replacement. He was paired with Darnell Nurse, but once Jake Walman returns, he will add a much-needed puck-moving ability to the third pair, which will complement Ty Emberson extremely well.

The Oilers return home to battle the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday (Dec. 21) to kick off a two-game homestand before the holiday break. They will seek revenge against the Wild and avoid getting swept in the season series in their final meeting on Jan. 31 in Edmonton. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.