3 Takeaways From the Frost’s 4-3 Win Over the Sirens

The Minnesota Frost were the home team while playing on the road against the New York Sirens at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for the Takeover Tour Series on Sunday afternoon, Mar. 15. The Frost came into the game off a 4-1 win over the Seattle Torrent at home on Friday evening, Mar. 13. They had everyone except Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Dominique Petrie in the lineup.

Nicole Hensley was in the net in her home state, and the game started in the Frost’s favor. They eventually built a 4-0 lead, but the Sirens fought back and gave the Frost quite the scare towards the end. Despite some strong chances for the Sirens in the final minutes, the Frost held on and took the 4-3 win. In this article, we’ll look at a few takeaways, starting with the Frost’s scoring dominance.

Frost Scorers Continue

For at least the first two periods, the Frost controlled the game, and it showed with the number of goals they produced. Grace Zumwinkle proved to be the hero for the Frost as she scored their first goal of the game and their last, which was also the eventual game winner. She’s usually a player who can contribute offensively but isn’t always noticed; that wasn’t the case against the Sirens.

She wasn’t the only scorer, however; her best friend and teammate, Taylor Heise, scored the Frost’s second goal of the game and extended her point streak to three games. Their other goal scorer is second in points behind Heise, and that is Britta Curl-Salemme. She scored the third goal of the game and her eighth of the season.

The Frost squeaked out the win, partially thanks to the number of goals they scored. Getting out to such a big lead allowed them not to get too worked up when the Sirens inched closer and time ran out before they could tie it. If the Frost can continue to put up four goals or more a game, they’ll be able to get more wins even when teams try to climb back in.

Frost Deal With Physicality

The Frost have never really been a team that backs down from physicality, and against the Sirens, they were quite physical. Both teams threw their hits as they normally do, but things went up a level as the score became more lopsided, which is pretty typical in games like that.

Grace Zumwinkle, Minnesota Frost (Photo by /PWHL)

However, it started to get a bit more than physical, and fights almost broke out several times as the tension rose. Once the Sirens started to climb back into the game, things toned down a bit as the Sirens got more offensive and the Frost got more defensive. There were still clashes, but the borderline hits backed off a bit.

The Frost kept themselves in check even when things got a bit heated. When the goals started to mount against them quickly, they could’ve folded and started to force the physicality, but they kept themselves composed and got the win.

Frost Have to be Careful

The Sirens mounted their comeback after their first goal counted following a review that looked to see if it was played with a high stick. After that goal, the Sirens had a new energy and started really peppering both the Frost and Nicole Hensley, who’d been solid up until that point, and that deflection wasn’t on her shoulders.

The Sirens stormed back with a goal around a minute and a half later, and the Frost seemed caught off guard. The Sirens continued to push and were rewarded. For a bit, it looked like overtime was going to be a thing as the Frost couldn’t get the goals to stop, but they did just enough, and the time ran out.

The Frost did get a few chances at the empty net, but missed and ended up not needing it as they took the win. While having a huge lead is great, they have to be careful not to let up and allow another team to climb back in, like the Sirens tried to. They didn’t necessarily play bad but they struggled to stop them. Hopefully, this was a one-time thing, and the Frost will keep their leads a bit stronger in the future.

Related: Guide to the 2025-26 Minnesota Frost

The Frost will head back home to Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, to host the Ottawa Charge on Wednesday, Mar. 18. It’ll be interesting to see if the Frost can keep their win streak alive when they return home.