3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 5-3 Win Over the Canadiens

Following their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Buffalo Sabres extended their unreal run to 14 wins in 16 games. Despite the recent success, Thursday’s matchup with the Montreal Canadiens looked to be the most important of the season to date.

On a night in which the 2005-06 Sabres were honored – with legends Jason Pominville and Thomas Vanek learning they would be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame – the game turned out to be a fun, exciting, back-and-forth affair. In the end, the Sabres managed to put together one of their best third periods in a long time, winning 5-3 and grabbing the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tage Thompson is an Absolute Monster

Here’s a bit of masterful analysis: Tage Thompson is good at hockey. He has been on a nice run since the turn of the calendar, registering seven points in six games coming into this one. In the course of 60 minutes, he nearly matched that output.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

Thompson put forth what was probably the best game of his career. He picked up a hat trick and added a pair of assists, factoring in on every goal for the Sabres on the night. His shot looks as lethal as ever and the chemistry he has shown with Josh Doan has been off the charts.

A big part of the Sabres’ resurgence is because of Thompson’s play. He now has 25 goals, 49 points in 46 game and has seemingly found another gear to his game. When Thompson is on his game, he is one of the most fun players in the league to watch and he was in his bag on Thursday.

The Power Play Was Again a Difference-Maker

Going into the Flyers game, it was no secret that the Sabres power play unit had been struggling. Ranked in the bottom third of the league, the unit had managed just one power play goal in their previous 21 opportunities.

The power play was good against the Flyers, going 2-for-6 and playing a key role in the win. The unit was excellent once again, going 2-for-4 against a good, young Canadiens team. Thompson and Doan continue to be the catalyst, each scoring a power play goal.

What’s impressive about this run by the Sabres is that they have been winning in spite of their power play. If they can find a way to convert a few more chances, it could mean the difference in games where they may not necessarily have their best.

The Josh Doan Trade May Go Down as the Best in Sabres History

What was initially referred to as the J.J. Peterka trade has quickly morphed into an advantage for the Sabres. Just a quick comparison shows that Doan (15 goals, 34 points) and Peterka (16 goals, 32 points) are basically equal offensively. But there is more to it than that.

Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Doan drives the play in a way that Peterka never did. Several times in the past few games, Doan has pickpocketed someone, directly leading to a goal. He plays with tenacity and a relentless forecheck that energizes his linemates. The impact that he has had on Thompson cannot be understated.

Keep in mind that what was believed to be the real key piece in the trade, Michael Kesselring, has been a virtual non-contributor because of injuries. Doan alone has been transformational for the Sabres in so many ways that anything Kesselring contributes is a bonus.

A Massive Win

This was a massive win but one the Sabres can’t rest on. They round out the homestand with the Minnesota Wild in a Saturday matinee before heading on the road to take on the Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Sabres have to come out of the next half-dozen games with points. Winning four would be huge and establish this team as firmly being part of the playoff race going forward. For now, it feels great to come away with a big win against a good team on home ice.