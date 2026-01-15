Sabres in Midst of Best Stretch in Franchise History

The Buffalo Sabres are 25-16-4 (54 points), which is good enough for fourth in the Atlantic Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference. They are tied for the first wild card spot in an Eastern Conference that has seven teams all within three points or fewer of each other, and they also have games in hand on every team in the conference except the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Sabres are part of that group thanks to being in the midst of one of the best stretches in franchise history. They have won 14 out of their last 16 games, including a 10-game winning streak. The team’s only losses were against the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-1 on Jan. 3, and the Florida Panthers, 4-3 on Jan. 12.

Sabres Have Been Almost Unbeatable on Home Ice

The key to being a good team is being really good on home ice. Before their loss against the Panthers, the Sabres’ last home loss was to the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 28, 5-0, which ended their six-game home-ice winning streak.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

They’ve been getting massive production from every player. From the first line to the fourth line and the first defensive pair to the third defensive pair, and even the goaltenders have been stepping up, especially Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

In his last six home games, Luukkonen is 7-0-0 with a save percentage (SV%) of .931 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.00. He’s been a brick wall and seems to be turning the corner.

The goaltending has been great, and the penalty killing has been as well. Since Dec. 1, the Sabres have only allowed three power-play goals on 20 attempts, good enough for an 85% penalty kill rate. The team has been committing to killing penalties and playing exceptional defense.

Sabres Getting Contributions From Everyone

As stated above, the Sabres are getting contributions from everyone in the lineup. Tage Thompson has been leading the way with his goal-scoring ability, but you also have Josh Doan, Josh Norris, Alex Tuch, and Ryan McLeod being the leaders offensively and defensively for the forward group.

While on the blue line, Mattias Samuelsson is putting up Norris Trophy-type numbers. Bowen Byram has been on a heater his last 10 games, and of course, you can’t forget about Rasmus Dahlin, who has been a stud as well for the team.

Two players who have been unsung heroes and have played their roles perfectly have been Noah Ostlund and Peyton Krebs.

Ostlund, ever since making the full-time jump to the NHL earlier this season, has been everything you’d want in a player. He has 12 points in 32 games, but that’s at an average time on ice of 13:02 per game. Head coach Lindy Ruff has put him in the middle six and the fourth line, and every time, he does what he’s asked to do.

Krebs has been the energy guy for the Sabres. He’s also gotten to be the first line left-winger alongside Thompson and Zach Benson in the last 15 games. He’s been a great fit for the line with his hustle, playmaking, and a little edge to his game. He’s stepped up big time during the Sabres’ success since Dec. 9.

The Sabres will be looking to continue to play at a high level, especially in a loaded Eastern Conference where every game matters. They’re trying to break a 14-season playoff drought, and with how things are looking, it will be tough, but I believe they will make the playoffs. We’ll see what this team is made of over the next month to see if they are for real or just a flash in the pan.