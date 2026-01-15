3 Players the Canadiens Need More From to Finish the Season

The Montreal Canadiens have exceeded expectations at different points this season, staying competitive despite injuries, lineup juggling, and a young core still learning how to win consistently in the NHL. That said, if the Habs truly want to stay in the playoff conversation and take another step forward as a group, they’ll need more from certain players. Some are young and still developing, others are veterans relied upon for leadership and stability, but the reality is the same: production and impact matter. Here are three Canadiens who need to give more as the season progresses.

Zachary Bolduc

Zachary Bolduc’s season has quietly stalled offensively, and that’s a problem for a team that needs depth scoring. Since Nov. 29, Bolduc has recorded just six points in 24 games, a stretch that simply isn’t good enough for a player expected to contribute offensively at the NHL level.

Yes, context matters. Bolduc has recently been used in a more defensive role, often skating alongside Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher. That line is trusted against tougher matchups, starts plenty of shifts in the defensive zone, and isn’t always put in ideal offensive situations. Still, Bolduc is not on this roster to be just another safe, low-event forward.

Oct 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Montral Canadiens right wing Zack Bolduc (76) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At some point, good players find ways to produce regardless of deployment. That doesn’t mean Bolduc needs to suddenly score every night, but the Canadiens need more flashes, more shots, more chances, more assertiveness with the puck. With injuries likely to happen and lineup spots constantly up for grabs, Bolduc can’t afford to blend into the background. If he wants to solidify himself as part of Montreal’s long-term top nine, the offensive urgency has to be there.

Brendan Gallagher

This one isn’t easy, because Gallagher’s value has never been fully captured by the stat sheet. His leadership, effort level, willingness to go to hard areas, and emotional impact on the group remain undeniable. That said, production still matters, especially when it comes to secondary scoring.

Gallagher currently has just four goals in 47 games, and while no one expects him to be the 30-goal scorer he once was, that number is still underwhelming. The Canadiens don’t rely on Gallagher to carry a scoring line anymore, but they do need him to chip in enough offence to punish teams for focusing too much attention on Montreal’s top players.

We’ve seen it before, even recently. At the end of last season, Gallagher looked rejuvenated. He was around the net, finishing plays, and making life miserable for opposing defences in a way that translated into results. That version of Gallagher doesn’t need to dominate games, but it does need to exist.

Energy alone can only go so far. For the Habs to remain dangerous throughout the lineup, Gallagher finding a way to contribute offensively, even in small bursts, could make a meaningful difference.

Samuel Montembeault

This may already feel like an expired take, but Samuel Montembeault still belongs in this conversation, mostly because of what came before his recent turnaround.

Since returning to the lineup, Montembeault has been excellent. In his last four starts, he’s posted a 3-0-1 record, recorded a .926 save percentage or better in three of those games, and looked calm, composed, and fully in control, exactly the Montembeault the Canadiens leaned on during last season’s playoff push.

If he keeps playing at this level, Montreal will be just fine between the pipes. His confidence appears restored, his movements are quieter, and the panic that crept into his game earlier in the season seems gone. That’s the good news.

The concern, however, is that the Canadiens can’t afford another prolonged stretch like the one Montembeault went through earlier this season. With young goaltenders in the system and a tight playoff race, consistency is everything. Montembeault doesn’t need to be spectacular every night, but he does need to be reliable. So far, he’s answered that challenge, but maintaining it is the key.

None of these players are being singled out unfairly, and none of them need to reinvent their game overnight. But if the Canadiens want to turn a solid season into a meaningful one, they’ll need more, more offence from Bolduc, more finishing from Gallagher, and continued stability from Montembeault.