3 Canadiens’ Prospects Off to a Solid Start in 2026

The Montreal Canadiens’ rebuild has been built as much on patience as it has on smart drafting, and early in 2026, that approach is paying dividends across multiple levels. From the Western Hockey League (WHL) to the NCAA to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), several Habs prospects have wasted no time picking up where they left off before the calendar flipped. While the organization has plenty of young talent to monitor, three names in particular stand out for their explosive starts to the new year: Bryce Pickford, Michael Hage, and Bogdan Konyushkov. Each is producing in a different context, but all three are reinforcing the idea that Montreal’s prospect pool remains one of the most intriguing in the league.

Bryce Pickford

Pickford’s start to 2026 has been nothing short of eye-popping. The WHL defenseman has exploded offensively, posting ten points in just four games to open the year. This isn’t a short hot streak from a depth player, either. Pickford has been doing this all season, and the new year has only amplified how dangerous he’s become.

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers (Larry Brunt / Spokane Chiefs)

With 32 goals on the season, Pickford now sits atop the WHL leaderboard for goals as a defenseman. That number alone jumps off the page, but what makes it even more impressive is the consistency with which he’s generating offence. He isn’t just benefiting from power-play time or secondary assists; he’s actively driving play, jumping into the rush, and finding ways to beat goaltenders with a lethal shot from the point and the circles.

For Montreal, Pickford’s offensive ceiling is becoming harder to ignore. Defencemen who can score at this level, especially at his age, are rare commodities. While his defensive game will always be under scrutiny as he progresses, the offensive toolkit is undeniable. If he continues on this trajectory, Pickford could force his way into much more serious conversations about his long-term role within the organization.

Michael Hage

Hage entered 2026 with confidence, and it shows. After an outstanding showing at the World Junior Championship, where he finished at the top of the tournament with 15 points in seven games for Canada, Hage returned to the University of Michigan and picked up right where he left off. In his first two games back with the Wolverines, he recorded two more points, seamlessly transitioning from international play back to the NCAA grind.

Hage now sits at 30 points in 22 games this season, a strong marker of both consistency and growth. What’s particularly encouraging for Montreal is how complete his game looks. The offence has always been there, but Hage is also showing improved decision-making, better pace, and an ability to elevate his teammates. His chemistry with high-end players at the WJC translated into confidence, and that confidence is now fueling his play at the college level.

For the Canadiens, Hage’s development is tracking exactly how you’d hope for a high-end forward prospect. He’s producing, adjusting to different levels of competition, and showing he can be a difference-maker in pressure situations. If this trend continues through the second half of the season, Hage could be knocking loudly on the door as one of the organization’s premier offensive prospects.

Bogdan Konyushkov

While Pickford and Hage are drawing attention in North America, Konyushkov continues to build his case quietly, but effectively, overseas. The fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft has started 2026 with five points in four games for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL.

On the season, Konyushkov is now up to 25 points in 44 games, a very respectable total. His game is built less on flash and more on efficiency. That balance is what makes his progression particularly encouraging from a development standpoint.

For Montreal, Konyushkov represents a classic value pick, someone drafted outside the early rounds who continues to outperform expectations. His steady improvement suggests there may be more offensive upside than initially projected, and his experience against professional competition only adds to his long-term appeal.

Early returns in 2026 have been extremely positive for the Canadiens’ prospect pipeline. Pickford is redefining what offensive dominance looks like from the blue line in junior hockey, Hage is translating international success into sustained NCAA production, and Konyushkov is steadily carving out a meaningful role in one of the world’s toughest professional leagues.