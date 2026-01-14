Oilers’ 4th Line Will Be Pivotal For Them in Second Half

Despite some shifting around in the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup as of late, they have found some things that work for them. One combination that has really looked good is the team’s fourth line, which has mainly included Curtis Lazar, Mattias Janmark, and Trent Frederic. This line isn’t a big scoring line, but their impact is felt in other ways, and this can ultimately be a huge factor for the Oilers in the back half of the season.

This line has seen other players cycle in and play some minutes as well, such as Adam Henrique and Matt Savoie. It is the particular combination mentioned earlier that has played the last few games together and has really clicked, though. Let’s have a closer look.

Edmonton’s Depth Impact

This line hasn’t played a ton of minutes together, so the sample size in terms of stats is small. There are a few things we can look at that should please fans, though. Despite just over 20 minutes together as of Monday’s (Jan. 12) game, they have a 0.4 expected goals against and a modest 1.6 expected goals for when linked up. That looks very solid for your last forward line, and the numbers only seem to be improving as time goes on.

Another massive aspect this line brings is the physicality. Frederic and Lazar both rank inside the top-five on the Oilers in this category, including Frederic already over the 100-hit mark this season. Janmark isn’t as big a hitter, but his skill with the puck and ability to muscle opponents off the puck are underrated.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

This line just plays well off of each other. They work a good cycle and are able to read the other team’s defense pretty well, while also getting up in their grill. These three will be able to build more chemistry going forward, and hopefully, the return of Henrique will only add to the versatility of this group. Someone like Connor Clattenburg, who will certainly see more action at some point out of the American Hockey League (AHL), also fits well with this line and could get some looks if he gets a call-up.

Oilers’ Other Lines Are Set

Whether or not this line was working anyway, it seems as though the coaching staff has found what they like aside from this fourth line.

The @EdmontonOilers Morning skate in Chicago:



RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Podkolzin-Draisaitl-Kapanen

Mangiapane-Roslovic-Savoie

Janmark-Lazar-Frederic

Howard



Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Emberson

Stastney-Regula

Walman-LTIR



Ingram

Pickard

Jarry-LTIR — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 12, 2026

Since the impressive return of Kasperi Kapanen, the top two lines have essentially been set in stone. The third line has seen Isaac Howard and Andrew Mangiapane take turns on the wing, but that’s it. That leaves the last line that I’ve been talking about to step up and play their role. With the exception of Henrique coming back and potentially bumping someone out, even temporarily, this is it for the long haul, and they’ll need to be sharp to take on the Western Conference’s toughest.

Oilers’ Fourth Line Can Be a Difference Maker

It’s the teams that have the best depth that will go the deepest in the postseason. So if the fourth line can continue to be a tough out every night, this team will have success. Head coach Kris Knoblauch has put trust in this group with important late-game minutes, specifically in the recent 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. It may seem small now, but it could be something much bigger later on.

If the head coach has faith in this fourth line for a couple shifts late in a tie game, it’s a great sign for the Oilers and shows exactly why they can be a difference maker. They will need to continue to be pests that can move the puck down low and play a physical game that wears down opponents. It is a key to games late in the season, but especially in the playoffs. Having a line that can swing momentum and frustrate the other team is massive, and something Edmonton should pride themselves on having now.

This team has plenty of offense in the top-six and even beyond that, so Lazar, Frederic, and Janmark should be able to stick to this type of “grinder” role. As mentioned, other guys could fit into this mold and help out, but no matter what, these three guys are the ones they should go back to when they need a tough shift.