Mika Zibanejad Could Be the Rangers’ Most Valuable Trade Piece

The New York Rangers disasterous season has continued after yet another loss, which dropped them to a record of 20-21-6. They are the only team in the Eastern Conference with a record below .500, and at this rate, the team could be on its way to selling off pieces relatively soon. One player who is having a good season and could be the team’s most valuable trade piece is Mika Zibanejad.

Zibanejad Is Having a Bounce Back Season

Last season was a disaster for everyone on the Rangers, but it was Zibanejad’s poor play that caught the attention of the fanbase. He went from scoring 26 goals and recording 72 points in the 2023-24 season to just 20 goals and 62 points last season. His play was already seeing a decline, but last season really showed that maybe Zibanejad was never going to be the player he used to be and that another 30-goal season might not be possible for him.

He has stepped up his play in a significant way this season, and his offensive production has improved substantially from where it was a year ago. He has already scored 18 goals after scoring 20 all of last season and has recorded 41 points in 46 games played. Zibanejad has been the most consistent player for the Rangers this season, and over his previous six games, he’s scored six goals and recorded 11 points.

Could Be the Top Center on the Market if Made Available

With the standings being as close as they are right now, many teams are going to wait until the trade deadline gets closer to let other teams know if they are going to be buyers or sellers. For the Rangers, it’s becoming very clear that this team doesn’t have what it takes to make it back to the playoffs this season, and that is why becoming a seller now could give them an advantage in trade talks. They have players that teams pushing for the playoffs are going to want. A player like Artemi Panarin is the most obvious, but a player like Zibanejad could be the top center on the trade market if he were made available and was open to a trade.

The problem with a potential Zibanejad trade is that he would have to approve any deal, as he has a full no-move clause in his contract. This clause is active until seven days before the trade deadline in the 2029-30 season, which is the final year of his contract. Zibanejad has shown no indications that he wants to leave New York, but with the way the team is looking right now, general manager Chris Drury should be having a conversation with him about his future with the team. If he were open to a trade, Zibanejad would become the Rangers’ most valuable trade asset, as any team looking to win a Stanley Cup is going to want a center who has proven to be a top goal scorer in the past.

Would Be a Massive Shakeup to the Rangers’ Roster

If a Zibanejad trade were to happen, it would be a massive shakeup to this team’s core and would indicate that they are entering a retooling phase for the next few seasons. Zibanejad became the Rangers’ longest tenured player after the trade of Chris Kreider last offseason. He is currently in his tenth season with the team and has been one of the faces of the franchise for most of his time here. He was a key player for them during the rebuild and even became a 40-goal scorer during the 2019-20 season. His departure would signal the end of an era, one in which they got close, but never won the ultimate prize.

Oct 11, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal with the Rangers bench against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If he were to be traded and a player like Panarin were also traded, it means that none of the veterans on the team right now should feel safe. A player like Vincent Trocheck, who has been solid for the Rangers, could be a trade candidate due to him being a center, and he also doesn’t have full trade protection as Zibanejad does. Even Alexis Lafreniere could find himself out of New York sooner rather than later due to his poor play this season and for the majority of his career. The core players on the Rangers have proven that they can’t get the job done, and now feels like the time to start breaking it up so Drury can build a new core.

The Rangers are going to be the most interesting team heading into the deadline. They will likely be moving on from Panarin, but they also have other players who could be intriguing to other teams. If Drury can convince Zibanejad to waive his no-move clause, he becomes the Rangers’ top trade asset. He is having a bounce-back season, and every team trying to win the Stanley Cup will be looking for centers to help make their team better.