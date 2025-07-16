3 Trade Candidates the Capitals Should Pursue This Summer

Washington Capitals general manager Chris Patrick revealed his plan to add a top-six forward to the lineup when they became finalists in the Nikolaj Ehlers sweepstakes, before he signed a six-year, $51 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 3. Patrick knows the window is closing on Alex Ovechkin’s career at 39 years old, so his urgency this offseason is understandable.

The Capitals have $4.1 million in cap space under the $95.5 million salary cap in 2025. However, teams can exceed the cap by up to 10% in the offseason, which gives Washington some room to get creative. However, without a second or third-round pick in 2026, the restricted free agent (RFA) market won’t be viable. Here are some players on the trading block that could interest Patrick for the right price.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues – $8.25 million – Unrestricted Free Agent (2031)

St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou is one of the most productive players on the trade market, following a 70-point season. The 27-year-old forward led the team in scoring with 36 goals, while finishing second in points behind Robert Thomas’ 81-point campaign. Kyrou is a proven 30-goal scorer and could slot into Washington’s top spot on the wing alongside Ovechkin.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With a full no-trade clause that kicked in on July 1, Kyrou has earned the right to decline any move the organization brings to him. However, the chance to suit up alongside the best scorer in NHL history could interest Kyrou if St. Louis makes it known they are ready to move on from his long-term contract. Two NHL-ready prospects that fit into their plans for next season and a future draft asset may be enough for Blues GM Doug Armstrong to make the deal.

Trade Suggestion – Hendrix Lapierre, Ivan Miroshnichenko, and a 2nd-round pick (2027) to the Blues in exchange for Jordan Kyrou

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins – $5.125 million – UFA (2028)

Another proven 20-goal scorer, Bryan Rust, found a new level of success on the Penguins’ top line alongside Sidney Crosby, eclipsing 30 goals last season. While they don’t need to move him, a 33-year-old scoring winger could provide (at least) a prospect and a pick toward Pittsburgh’s rebuilding effort. Rust is entering the fourth year of a six-year, $30.75 million contract signed with the Penguins in 2022.

Pittsburgh’s prospect system lacks an NHL-ready player. With a full blue line projected for 2025-26, there is no room for a prospect like Vincent Iorio, who is probably ready to see regular NHL action after 190 American Hockey League games, to crack the Capitals’ opening-night lineup. Iorio could return to the AHL for another season, but Patrick could also entice Pittsburgh to add a young, right-shot defenseman to fill a need their prospect system severely lacks.

Trade Suggestion – Vincent Iorio and a 3rd-round pick (2028) to the Penguins in exchange for Bryan Rust

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken – Contract – $5 million – UFA (2027)

Jared McCann has excelled since being selected by the Seattle Kraken in their expansion draft, with 243 points in 315 games. Getting ready for season five in Seattle, it could be time for the Kraken to trade the 29-year-old forward with two years remaining on his contract for a valuable return, instead of waiting for the deadline feeding frenzy in 2027.

Seattle’s prospect system features several high-profile forwards, like Jake O’Brien, Berkely Catton, and Carson Rehkopf. Similar to the Penguins’ situation, Patrick could look to move a young defensive prospect, such as Leon Muggli, to acquire a top-six forward for the Capitals’ lineup.

Trade Suggestion – Leon Muggli and a 4th-round pick (2026) to the Kraken in exchange for Jared McCann

With 23 contracts already signed for the 2025-26 NHL season, the Capitals are in a fine position to run back most of their roster for another successful campaign. Given that the team had a big swing and a miss in free agency, Washington could find an additional move to supplement the roster before the puck drops on the regular season this fall.