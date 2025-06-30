3 Under-the-Radar Free Agency Targets for the Blue Jackets

Free agency is just around the corner, and the Columbus Blue Jackets have already found a way to solidify their bottom-six forward corps by adding Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood, who are expected to take the place of Sean Kuraly and James van Riemsdyk, respectively.

After just narrowly missing the playoffs, the Blue Jackets are hoping to take another step forward this coming season. Despite their early moves, there are still some under-the-radar targets who could help them improve their forward corps even more.

Nico Sturm

Keeping the puck out of their own net has been a major issue for the Blue Jackets. Adding a defensively minded center like Nico Sturm would undoubtedly help them in that regard in 5-on-5 play, but he’d also be a key piece of their penalty kill. Undoubtedly, he’d give head coach Dean Evason valuable minutes.

Nico Sturm, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Sturm, who was most recently a member of the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers, spent the majority of this season with the San Jose Sharks before being traded ahead of the trade deadline. He doesn’t bring much offense to the table, averaging just .28 points per game throughout his 331 NHL games, but he could be a valuable option to help out the Blue Jackets’ overall team defense.

Pius Suter

A more offensive option than Sturm, Pius Suter could solidify the middle-six forward group for the Blue Jackets. He’d likely take the second or third line center role, which would push the recently acquired Coyle to the fourth line. He’s going to be a more expensive option than Sturm due to his offensive production and overall two-way skill. He’d still improve the penalty kill and overall team defense, but he would come at a much higher cost.

This season with the Vancouver Canucks, Suter scored a career high 25 goals and totaled 46 points. He’s had a bit of a journeyman start to his career, with the Canucks being his third team, but perhaps Columbus could be a place where he can settle down long-term.

Brandon Tanev

With the addition of Wood, the Blue Jackets have the opportunity to build a phenomenal energy line by bringing Brandon Tanev into the mix as well. It would be a line that could contribute occasionally offensively, but their focus would undoubtedly be disrupting the opposition and being spark plugs when the Blue Jackets are struggling. Both primarily play left wing; however, Tanev does have the ability to play on the right side as well. With the speed of those two on the same line as well, very few defensemen would be able to contain them on the rush.

Last season, Tanev started the season with the Seattle Kraken, where he had nine goals and 17 points in 60 games. He was then traded back to the Winnipeg Jets, where he started his career, and scored a goal and had five points in 19 regular-season games. His production in the playoffs did leave much to be desired, though, going pointless through 13 postseason games.

Related: Blue Jackets’ Defense Remains Uncertain After 2025 NHL Draft

The Blue Jackets have already improved their forward corps substantially in the past week. With free agency on the verge of starting, general manager Don Waddell is looking to make a big splash, which he may end up doing. With that being said, though, smaller depth moves are going to be just as important, and adding one of the three aforementioned players would upgrade either the third or fourth line as well as the penalty kill.

Free agency is always one of the most exciting parts of the summer, and for the Blue Jackets, it seems like they’re going to make quite an impact this time around.