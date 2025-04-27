3 Ways the Sirens Can End the 2024-25 PWHL Season on a High Note

When you look at the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) playoff standings, it’s clear that the New York Sirens are not in a good spot. After a nine-game losing streak, the Sirens went from fourth in the league down to sixth place. After taking a three-week break for the IIHF championship, the PWHL is gearing up to get back into action for the final games of the regular season.

Although the Sirens were eliminated from playoff contention with the Fleet’s victory on April 26, there are still more games to be played. Every point earned in these next few games could give the Sirens the right to the first draft pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft.

Once a team is eliminated from playoff contention, every point they would normally earn from a win towards a playoff spot gives them draft points instead; this encourages teams to still be successful towards the end of the season instead of tanking. Last season, both the Sirens and the Ottawa Charge were eliminated from a playoff spot, but because the Sirens earned more points than the Charge, New York earned the rights to the first draft pick.

The 2025 PWHL Draft will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa, Ontario, on June 24. With the announcement of the PWHL expanding to Vancouver, fans are still awaiting news on how the 2025 Draft will work this season, especially since all established teams will also be part of an expansion draft. Provided it is the same format as last year’s draft, here is what the Sirens need to do to ensure they secure the number one draft pick once more.

Sirens Need to Stick to Their Strengths

The Sirens have had a strong penalty kill all season. They have had an 84% success rate on the penalty kill, only allowing 12 power-play goals from all the other teams. They have also only allowed two short-handed goals this entire season.

The Sirens are severely lacking on the power play, coming in last place in the league with 10.2%. Out of their 49 power-play opportunities, New York has only scored five power-play goals.

Regarding special teams, the Sirens have more success on penalty kills than on power plays. Hopefully, they can continue to disallow goals on the extra-player advantage throughout these next three games.

Sirens Need to Keep Their Strong Players Healthy

Of course, the Sirens don’t want to lose any players; they are already missing Maja Nylen Persson, who was placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) on March 25, before the break. There has been no word on whether she will return before the Sirens play their first game since the break on April 27. They cannot afford any more injuries.

Sarah Fillier has been exceptional for the Sirens this season. As the first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft, Fillier continues to prove why this is the case. She currently leads not only her team but the entire league in assists with 15. She is also second in the league with total points; Fillier has 27 total, just under Hilary Knight with 28. To say Fillier has been strong for the Sirens this season is an understatement.

On top of Fillier, the Sirens cannot afford to lose Corinne Schroeder. She has been the clear starting goaltender for the Sirens all season, playing in 19 games. She has earned a save percentage (SV%) of .914 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.56. Although her stats were better last season (SV% of .930 and a GAA of 2.40), Schroeder has often kept the Sirens in games this season. Recording three shutouts so far, Schroeder tied the regular season record for most shutouts in a season, set by Kristen Campbell in 2024.

Corinne Schroeder, New York Sirens (Photo by /PWHL)

The Sirens team is filled with strong players, however, there are some players, like Schroeder and Fillier, that New York absolutely cannot afford to lose. They will need to play clean, safe hockey to try and prevent injuries.

Sirens Are Playing Strong Teams

The last three games for the Sirens could be a struggle. They will take on the Minnesota Frost on Sunday, sitting just above the Sirens in the standings with 38 points in fifth place. The Sirens have won four of the five previous matchups this season against Minnesota and this game could result in another win for them.

However, it is the final two games that could present a problem. The Sirens are set to play the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday, April 29. The Sceptres are looking to be the second team to punch their ticket to the playoffs and are very close to doing so. The Sceptres have won three of the five previous matches against the Sirens, giving New York a run for their money. Finally, New York will host the Montreal Victoire on Saturday, May 3. Before the break, the Victoire locked in their playoff spot. The Sirens have won three of the five previous games, giving them a strong edge. However, the Sceptres and the Victoire have more points than the Sirens, 45 and 48, respectively.

Both Canadian teams are strong and have plenty of wins under their belts; the Sirens will have to be on their A-game to get as many points as possible.

Sirens Are Back in Action on Sunday

After 26 days since their last game, the Sirens will take on the Frost at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, April 27.