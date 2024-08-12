4 Young NHL Breakout Candidates in 2024-25

August is a quiet time for the NHL. Major trades and signings have been completed, and only a few unrestricted free agents (UFAs) remain. Teams will be taking the ice for training camp next month, so why not speculate on who we should keep an eye on? Every season has shocking results, including breakout stars and young prospects ready to make a name for themselves as they get used to the NHL. Here are four young players ready to break out and show what they are made of.

Alex Newhook – Montreal Canadiens

Last season’s debut with the Montreal Canadiens was promising for Alex Newhook. Traded from the Colorado Avalanche during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Newhook joined a young, thriving group of prospects looking to make a name for themselves in the Atlantic Division. Joined by Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach and more, he had a chance to move into the top six to grow and develop further alongside other talented young players on a team that wasn’t looking to win now, unlike the Avalanche.

He dealt with some injuries last season, which made him miss some time, but in 55 games, he scored 15 goals and added 19 assists. He saw an increased ice time last season, up three minutes. Newhook played the most minutes with Joel Armia and Joshua Roy; they had a 48.7% expected goals percentage and 5.5 expected goals for.

The Canadiens didn’t make significant moves this offseason. But Kirby Dach, who suffered a season-ending injury early in the season, will have a huge impact on Newhook’s season. Dach’s offensive potential is there, with 38 points in 58 games in his first season in Montreal in 2022-23.

A central question is whether Newhook can thrive on the wing. Assuming Dach will be healthy at the start of the season, Brendan Gallagher and Newhook on the wing between and Dach at center could be the Canadiens’ second line. If Newhook can’t gel on the wing, seeing him center the third line with players like Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak could be the best option for his development.

Matthew Knies – Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies’s first full NHL season was strong. He showed what was in store as he grew more comfortable, finishing seventh among rookies in scoring with 35 points. Playing on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, he showed a plethora of raw skill and talent and why he could be staying on that left wing for the future.

He has performed well in crucial moments and has taken steps to improve his overall game. His physical presence and mindset are significant factors in challenging situations on the ice, making sure to stay calm under pressure, making the right play and not turning over the puck. He is practical, good in tight spaces, and effectively protects the puck to maintain possession. He also swiftly moves to the center of the ice, and his shot should not be underestimated. In the regular season, he ranked ninth in high-danger goals percentage with 57.41% at five on five (with a minimum of 500 minutes on the ice.)

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with William Nylander #88 after scoring the game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins to win the game 2-1 in overtime of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Many players, including Michael Bunting, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Zach Hyman, have played on Matthews and Marner’s left wing. Whether it is via free agency or a trade, Maple Leafs management has tried to find the right player who can play next to these superstars, and no one has really clicked perfectly. They had their pros and con, but at the end of the day, their time ran out in Toronto, and the cycle to find the next winger continued. It looks like it could finally end with Knies.

Knies saw more than 50 minutes on the power play last season and netted two power-play assists. This season, he could see the same role in the second power-play unit since he has continued to improve and handle more minutes when needed. Having early career experience is a big confidence boost. With the addition of new head coach Craig Berube, it will be interesting to see how he sees Knies’ game and implements the growing winger into their game plan.

Logan Cooley – Utah Hockey Club

After an impressive freshman season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Logan Cooley signed his entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes. Last season, in 82 games, Cooley scored 20 goals and added 24 assists to finish seventh on the team in points. He mostly played with Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther, totalling 193 minutes in 21 games together last season. That line had a 46.7% expected goals percentage as Cooley and Guenther built some great chemistry together throughout the season.

With a clear position on the top power-play unit, his offensive production could also grow this season if he is paired with players like Guenther, Clayton Keller, and potentially Josh Doan if he sees time with the top unit. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound playmaker succeeded in man-advantage situations, with nine of his first 13 points coming on the power play in his initial 20 games.

As Cooley grows, so does the team. Younger players such as Guenther, Matias Maccelli, and Barrett Hayton are all developing chemistry, alongside new first-round pick Tij Iginla, who has joined the organization. The team also improved their blue line this offseason with the additions of John Marino and Mikhail Sergachev. Utah’s first season will be exciting, with new players and prospects ready to build a new culture in Salt Lake City.

Simon Nemec – New Jersey Devils

Last season was a disappointment for the New Jersey Devils — injuries, poor performances, and poor goaltending followed a season that saw them make a solid playoff run and instilled optimism for the future. After a busy offseason that saw them load up their blue line and bring in an all-star goaltender in Jacob Markston, Simon Nemec could capitalize on these improvements. In 60 games, Nemec scored three goals and added 16 assists while averaging more than 19 minutes of ice time per game. The Devils have a talented blue line and more prospects in their system. While many have been star-struck by Luke Hughes’ development, many have taken their eyes off “jack of all trades” Nemec’s skills.

He relies on his offensive skills and powerful shot to contribute to the scoresheet. At 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, he may not be the tallest or biggest defenseman, but he effectively uses his sharp stick-checking ability to defend and strip pucks. Despite an average frame physique, he is a clever defender who can outmaneuver opponents one-on-one. He leverages his stick-checking prowess to create transition plays and kick-start the offensive attack. Given his impressive performance last season, it’s evident there is surely more to show as he grows in confidence and age. Nemec’s partner last season was Jonas Siegenthaler, but with Dougie Hamilton returning from a long-term injury, expect Nemec’s new partner to be Brenden Dillon. Dillon should help Nemec boost his offensive output and be more creative with the puck while having a reliable defensive partner.

All NHL teams hope that their young prospects will develop into roster players. The higher the pick, the higher the expectations to produce immediately, but you need to see growth year in and out. These teams have goals this season, and they want to see growth from these players to ensure they are competitive now and in the future.



