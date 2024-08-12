Daily Hockey Trivia – Conn Smythe, Goal Leaders & Shorthanded Goals

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 12, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Who Is The Only Player To Win The Conn Smythe Trophy Three Times?

a) Sidney Crosby

b) Wayne Gretzky

c) Mario Lemieux

d) Patrick Roy

Question 2: Who Has The Second Most Goals Since The Start Of The 2013-14 Season Behind Alexander Ovechkin?

a) Steven Stamkos

b) Auston Matthews

c) Leon Draisaitl

d) David Pastrnak

Question 3: Who Has The Most Shorthanded Goals Since 2000?

a) Sidney Crosby

b) Brad Marchand

c) Mike Richards

d) Marian Hossa

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) Patrick Roy – Patrick Roy won the Stanley Cup four times, and all but one of those times he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

Q2 Answer: b) Auston Matthews – Despite being drafted three full seasons after the cutoff, Auston Matthews has the third-most goals since the 2013-14 season with 368. He trails Alexander Ovechkin by 114 goals in that span.

Q3 Answer: b) Brad Marchand – With 36 career shorthanded goals, Brad Marchand leads the league in goals since the year 2000, while averaging just 1:36 of ice time on the penalty kill. His ice time has him ranked 357th among forwards since 2000, which makes him one of the most efficient goal-scorers while shorthanded ever, which is part of what makes him so impactful.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.