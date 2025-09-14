5 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible OHL Players to Watch For

With the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) seeing its teams close to wrapping up the 2025-26 preseason, there are plenty of players who are eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. The league saw a number of players selected high in the 2025 Draft, including Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) and Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit) going first and second overall. While Gavin McKenna of Penn State (NCAA) is presumed to be going number one overall, the OHL has plenty of players who could hear their names go early on, and to keep an eye on as the season gets going.

Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires

After being selected first overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Draft, Ethan Belchetz made a huge impact for the Windsor Spitfires in his rookie season. He may have put up just 38 points, but Belchetz made his impact felt in other ways on the ice. It starts with his size—standing 6-foot-5, 220 pounds—and how he uses that frame to his advantage whenever he is given the chance. He has no issue playing physically with and without the puck, and he showed that at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Canada as well. His size also aids him in playing with great range at both ends of the ice and makes him both hard to defend and to get around with the puck.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Offensively, Belchetz has great hands and overall offensive skill in his game. When he has the puck on his stick, he is a threat with the quick release he has with his shot, and to make a defender pay for giving him too much space, thanks to his long reach. His hockey sense and vision of the ice make him a threat to distribute the puck or be a true goal-scorer on the offensive side of the ice. He will be expected to take on a bigger role this season with the Spitfires, and seeing him take the next step in his development will be one that many NHL organizations will be keeping a close eye on. If he has a strong season, Belchetz could push to be a top-eight pick in the 2026 Draft.

Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia Sting

One of many OHL players who have committed to play college hockey, Beckham Edwards committed to Notre Dame this offseason, but will be again suiting up for the Sarnia Sting this season. Edwards plays with a non-stop motor and is a pest at both ends of the ice for opponents to play against. His game really starts with the speed he possesses, making him a threat to make a play on the puck defensively or to make defenders pay when he does have possession of the puck. After a rookie season that saw him put up the second-most goals amongst all OHL rookies (25) and fifth-most points (45), he showed plenty of flashes of becoming a game-changer for the Sting, but seeing him become more of a consistent all-around offensive player this season will be the biggest X-factor in where he eventually falls in the rankings heading into the 2026 Draft.

Adam Novotný, LW, Peterborough Petes

A top-ten pick in this year’s Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft by the Peterborough Petes, Adam Novotný spent most of last season in the highest professional league in Czechia, tallying three points in 41 games while also representing Czechia in three different international tournaments (Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Under-18 World Championship, and Under-20 World Juniors) and doing so admirably. Having the experience at the level of hockey he played at last season helps put him in a strong position heading into his draft-year season with the Petes. He is a player who has no problem going to the dirty areas of the ice to make a play at either end of the ice, and like Edwards, has a high motor and great compete level.

Overall, Novotný plays a strong two-way game and will likely be looked to this season by the Petes as a big contributor. If things pan out as both he and the organization hope they do, he could be a player who pushes for the league’s Rookie of the Year honors. Seeing him play with players in his age group and playing a mature game could see him push for a top-10 to 15 pick in the 2026 Draft.

Ryan Roobroeck, LW, Niagara IceDogs

After putting up the second-best numbers of a player in their draft year minus-one season in the OHL since 2014-15 (only behind Alex DeBrincat in the 2014-15 season with 104 points), Ryan Roobroeck opened the eyes of many with his play in his second full season in the league. While he may not use his big frame, standing 6-foot-4, a ton, Roobroeck has one of the most lethal shots of anyone in the 2026 draft class currently. He put that on display last season with the IceDogs, burying 41 goals in the regular season before scoring four more times for Canada at the Under-18 World Championship.

While his shot is elite, a major part of Roobroeck’s game that stands out is his playmaking and two-way game (he also has the ability to play at the centre spot), which developed well last season. He has turned himself into a player who can play in any situation, thanks to being reliable and sound at both ends of the ice. He has the ability to take over the game, whether it is by scoring or setting his teammates up. If he can continue to produce and develop his game even more, he has a chance to become one of the OHL’s top players and could push to be a top-three pick when the 2026 Draft rolls around.

Chase Reid, RHD, Soo Greyhounds

If an NHL organization is looking for a defenceman who is more than willing to get involved in the offensive zone and be impactful on the scoresheet, look no further than Chase Reid. After starting last season with the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), Reid jumped over to the OHL to play with the Soo Greyhounds for 39 games. In those 39 games, he averaged just over a point per game, tallying 40 points in a Greyhounds jersey. Offensively, he displays great activation skills from the point and has the ability, skating-wise, to be a threat to lead a rush or make a move with the puck on his stick to get into a great position to make a play toward the net.

The offensive skill set that Reid has makes him a great option to run a power play unit from the “quarterback” spot, and he has the vision and passing ability to find teammates very easily. Where his game is still a work in progress is his overall defensive game. If he is able to develop his defensive play and be a more well-rounded two-way defenceman, he could see himself being one of the first defencemen taken in the 2026 Draft.

Others to Keep Watch For

The OHL has plenty of players to keep a watchful eye on for the 2026 Draft. On top of the aforementioned players, players like Alessandro Di Iorio (centre, Sarnia Sting), Nikita Klepov (winger, Saginaw Spirit), and Pierce Myubi (left winger, Owen Sound Attack) are ones to keep an eye on who are all draft-eligible come next June. Overall, the OHL could lead the way with players who could be drafted.

