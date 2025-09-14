How Dustin Wolf’s Extension Impacts the Oilers & Stuart Skinner

Dustin Wolf just signed a massive contract—seven years, $52.5 million—with the Calgary Flames. That’s a lot of zeros, and it’s starting to shake things up around the NHL, especially north of the border, where the Battle of Alberta plays out every season. For Edmonton Oilers fans, this isn’t just Flames business; it’s a signpost pointing right at Stuart Skinner’s future in Edmonton.

Wolf’s deal, which kicks in for the 2026-27 season, is more than just a payday. It’s Calgary betting big on a goalie they believe will be the backbone of their team for years to come. That kind of confidence—and cash—changes the goalie market overnight. Suddenly, teams are reminded just how valuable a young, proven starter is.

Why Skinner’s Next Oilers’ Contract Is a Big Deal

That puts Skinner in a tricky spot. He’s been a solid presence for Edmonton, grinding through heavy minutes and playoff pressure. His contract wraps up after the 2025-26 season, meaning the next year or so could make or break what he’s worth on the open market.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) allows a goal to Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (not pictured) as left wing Mason Marchment (27) looks on during the second period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

With Wolf’s new deal setting a high bar, Skinner’s camp will be looking to close the gap, and the Oilers will need to decide how much they’re willing to pay. Here’s the thing about Skinner: he might not grab headlines the way Wolf did as a rookie, but he’s earned respect by sticking around and handling the kind of pressure that can crush lesser goalies.

The Canadian playoff spotlight is bright and unforgiving, and Skinner’s been right there, facing down that heat. That kind of experience is vast, even if it doesn’t always show up in flashy stats.

What Could Skinner’s Next Deal Look Like?

If Skinner can put together a strong 2025-26—think 50-plus starts, a solid save percentage, and clutch playoff moments—it wouldn’t be wild to think his next deal makes headlines, just like the Calgary netminder’s. Although it may come in slightly under Wolf’s $7.5 million, it would still represent a significant increase from his current $2.6 million.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But we all know goalies are unpredictable—one season you’re the best thing since sliced bread, the next you’re chasing rebounds. Edmonton’s front office will have to weigh whether to lock him in now or wait and see if his stock climbs (or falls).

The Oilers’ Salary Cap Balancing Act

And then there’s the cap situation. The Oilers have Connor McDavid to keep happy and paid (in case you haven’t heard, McDavid contract talk is in the news), which means every dollar spent on Skinner is a dollar not spent elsewhere. It’s a balancing act that can make or break a team’s window of opportunity.

So, what should we be watching this season? It’s not just about the numbers on the stat sheet. Pay attention to how Skinner bounces back after a bad game, how he handles stretches when the team’s defence looks shaky, and whether he can make those big saves in the moments that matter most.

Battle of Alberta games? Worth watching. And playoff performance often becomes the tipping point in these negotiations, so those late-season and postseason games will be critical.

The Oilers’ Big Question: Pay Up Now or Hold Your Breath?

At the end of the day, Wolf’s new deal raises the stakes for Skinner. If he proves he belongs as a reliable NHL starter, Edmonton might have to act fast. But if he struggles, patience could save them from overpaying.

Either way, Skinner’s crease will be one of the most talked-about stories for Oilers fans this season. So buckle up and watch every save—it might decide the next chapter in Edmonton’s goaltending saga.