5 Players Who Could Hit the 100-Point Mark in 2023-24

The NHL is going through a high-scoring era with 11 players hitting 100 or more points last season. Connor McDavid led the way with 153 and Erik Karlsson was the first defenseman since Brian Leetch in the 1991-92 season. There is more excitement and young talent than ever, so here are five players that could be the next to finally break the 100-point threshold.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

2022-23 Stats: 43 Goals (G) – 56 Assists (A) – 99 Points (P) in 78 Games Played (GP)

The next big thing coming in the NHL is Jack Hughes. He is entering top-five lists among centers, and is bound to take another step in 2023-24. The top-six group with the New Jersey Devils is one of, if not the best in the NHL and received even more upgrades with Timo Meier at the most recent trade deadline and upgrading Yegor Sharangovich to Tyler Toffoli.

Jack Hughes and Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hughes has magnificent skating, hands, and hockey sense and has shown all the signs of being able to build on last season. He is the most likely candidate to break 100 points for the first time in his career.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 Stats: 30G – 69A – 99P in 80GP

Mitch Marner came so close to hitting 100 points for the first time in his career while his superstar linemate Auston Matthews had a down season in terms of goal totals. Hitting a new stride in goals with 30-plus in each of the last two seasons is an excellent thing, but his playmaking hasn’t taken a hit from it either. He is just four points shy of 200 points over the past two seasons. He is bound to hit it in 2023-24.

Related: Devils’ Jack Hughes Ready for 100-Point Season

Latest News & Highlights

Matthews has had time to recover from his hand injury that bothered him for much of last season, so that is at least five or more assists for Marner right there. Adding Tyler Bertuzzi to the top line will also be beneficial for him. It is clear that he wants to join that elite club, so it would come as no surprise to see Marner take another big step in offense this season while maintaining his Selke-calibre defensive play.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators

2022-23 Stats: 39G – 51A – 90P in 78GP

The youngest player on this list, Tim Stutzle, could certainly join the 100-point club this upcoming season. With career years from all three of him, Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux, he had a stellar breakout season in 2022-23. Over the offseason, Stutzle has stated in interviews that he is looking to dominate and help lead the Ottawa Senators to the playoffs after missing for the past six years.

His goal-scoring was a surprising attribute, but the way he performed last season, it is possible for him to build on that and come close to 45 goals. While the top line isn’t set in stone yet, it is likely that the trio from 2022-23 stays in place, but this season they have Josh Norris and Vladimir Tarasenko on the top power play unit to get even more chances than last season.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

2022-23 Stats: 47G – 47A – 94P in 78GP

Talk about a balanced game with Tage Thompson; 47 goals and 47 assists is quite impressive, and as the young Buffalo Sabres continue to develop, it could be expected that those totals rise. If you ask anybody around the league, Thompson getting just three more of each is possible, if not a certainty.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

It was a rocky start to his career, but he has developed into a player better than expected when he was drafted. He is a true superstar. The Sabres are hunting for a playoff spot and Thompson is the offensive leader on the team and could take another step this season. He has a lethal shot and a great amount of talent and to do so with such a large frame is a lot of fun to watch.

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

2022-23 Stats: 51G – 44A – 95P

Brayden Point is now the clear-cut top-line center for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was battling with Steven Stamkos for that spot in the early parts of his career, but now that he is in the middle of Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, points are going to come even easier for him.

Point had one of the quietest 50-goal seasons in recent memory in 2022-23. He is extremely underrated and can hit well over 100 points in 2023-24. If health permits on the top line, it is possible that all three of them clear 100 points. He is great at scoring from anywhere on the ice, but can also make great passes to his two wingers who can also score. As such, Point is in a perfect position to achieve the 100-point threshold this season.

Will all five of these players hit the century mark in the point column this season? Probably not all of them. Will someone not listed hit 100 points for the first time? Probably, however, these are the five most likely candidates to hit this milestone, and individually, not many people would be surprised at all if they do hit it.