OHL: Spitfires Trade Veteran DeAngelis to Wolves for Youth, Picks

Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler seemed content with his roster ahead of the 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. However, just hours before their season opener on Friday evening, he stunned the league by pulling off a multi-player and pick deal with the Sudbury Wolves that sees a glimpse into the future.

Latest News & Highlights

After going “all in” the last two seasons, the Spitfires had a nearly empty draft cupboard and knew that they needed to add some assets in case something happened down the road. Recently, discussions started with the Wolves that Bowler simply couldn’t turn down. The result was a splash that made waves across the OHL on Friday evening.

DeAngelis Traded to Wolves

Just as the club was leaving for their season opener on the road against the Sarnia Sting on Friday, Bowler pulled off the move. Here’s how it looks:

To Wolves:

Defenceman Nicholas DeAngelis

Defenceman Trevor O’Dell

To Spitfires:

Defenceman Conor Walton

Niagara IceDogs’ second-round pick in 2024

Guelph Storm’s third-round pick in 2025

Wolves’ sixth-round pick in 2025

Wolves’ 15th-round pick in 2025 (conditional)

Spitfires’ second-round pick in 2026

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Nicholas DeAngelis in September 2022. David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Bowler told the Windsor Star that the Wolves came to him and this doesn’t necessarily mean a rebuild.

“Sudbury’s a highly ranked team and looking to win this year and they like Nick,” said Bowler. “The timing for us makes sense. It just means we have to reshuffle some things and we got some much-needed assets that were used up last year…” (from “Spitfires trade veteran DeAngelis and O’Dell to Sudbury for Walton and draft picks”, Windsor Star – 9/29/23)

DeAngelis, 19, was the Spitfires’ second-round pick in 2020. After 13 points in 63 games in 2021-22, he had a breakout 2022-23 season with 26 points in 67 games and attended the Columbus Blue Jackets’ camp earlier this month. At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, he was a workhorse for the Spitfires and they gave him an alternate captain’s “A” last season. He told the Star this was a surprise and, while it’s not easy, he’s looking forward to the chance.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said DeAngelis. “I love Windsor, so that’s a tough one to swallow, but it is a compliment and I’m excited to get to Sudbury…”

O’Dell, 17, was the club’s seventh-round pick in 2022 and had just signed an OHL contract following a good training camp in September. Since the Spitfires had plenty of depth at defence, he went to Junior B for some seasoning.

Bowler Looks at the Future with Picks and Youth

While it’s tough to give up DeAngelis and O’Dell, Bowler needed to restock the draft cupboards. After going all-in in each of the last two seasons, he was left with no second-round picks until 2027 and no third-round picks until 2026. That makes it very difficult to keep up with the conference contenders, including the 2024 Memorial Cup hosts, the Saginaw Spirit. They’re primed to stock up and sometimes it’s smarter to step back. Getting five picks is a big deal, especially when that includes a second-round pick next spring.

Windsor Spitfires’ GM Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Who are the Spitfires getting in Walton? The 17-year-old Toronto native stands 6-foot-5, 210 pounds and was the Wolves’ fourth-round pick in 2022. He had a four-game taste of the league last season but spent most of his time with the Espanola Paper Kings of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL – Junior B). In 46 games, he had four goals and 28 points. Bowler told the Windsor Star he liked Walton at their draft but the Wolves got him first.

Related: Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 5 Takes from the 2023 OHL Trade Deadline

Walton joins a young Spitfires’ defence; four of the seven players (Walton, Carson Woodall, Tanner Winegard, and Josef Eichler) are 18 years old or younger and have a combined 12 games of OHL experience. Fortunately, they have three veterans in James Jodoin, Rodwin Dionicio, and Anthony Cristoforo, who all have at least one full season under their belts.

It’s not an easy move for the Spitfires to make given how valued DeAngelis was on the team and in the City of Windsor. However, when you’re lacking picks and a deal comes forward that will benefit the club long-term, you make the move. The Wolves make their lone appearance at the WFCU Centre on Sat., Jan. 13, 2024.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter