5 Rangers Prospects Forcing Tough Roster Decisions This Preseason

Oftentimes, teams may have one or two especially tough decisions to make by the end of training camp for the opening night roster. For example, last preseason, only Victor Mancini (now in the Vancouver Canucks organization) was able to stand out and force his way onto the New York Rangers roster. And to some degree, Adam Edström did so too, who made it as a bottom-six forward.

Now, several players are making their case on why they should be wearing a red, white and blue sweater on Oct. 7.

The Players Making Their Case

At least five players have been eye-catching so far – Brett Berard, Gabriel Perreault, Brennan Othmann, Noah Laba and Scott Morrow. Given Berard’s track record in 35 games last season, in addition to the speed he brings, he was always a big favorite to make the team for 2025-26. Morrow was another great bet, given the Rangers’ desperate need for a puck-moving defenseman behind Adam Fox.

Noah Laba and Vladislav Gavrikov of the New York Rangers (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

More nuance surrounds both Perreault and Othmann. Perreault is the top prospect in the organization, but perhaps he would benefit from some time in the American Hockey League (AHL), as we previously made the argument about. Othmann has failed to impress enough in previous training camps – but now he has put himself in the conversation, with his two goals scored this preseason.

Right place, right time.



Laba with the feed + Brett buries it. pic.twitter.com/O9FsHCQX59 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 25, 2025

Plus, Laba, who we listed as a dark-horse candidate, is making things interesting, showcasing his playmaking ability and willingness to crash the net. The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder has a legitimate chance to win the third-line center job.

How Many Roster Spots Are Up For Grabs?

But of course, it’s unlikely that all five of them will be able to land themselves with the big club come opening night. The Rangers are a talented team with a ton of capable veterans.

The forwards who are all but locks to make the team include Artemi Panarin, Alexis Lafrenière, Vincent Trocheck, newly appointed captain J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle. For defensemen, it’s Adam Fox, Vladislav Gavrikov, Braden Schneider and Will Borgen. Other players that are likely safe include Carson Soucy, Taylor Raddysh and Sam Carrick. That’s eight forwards and five defensemen that are good bets to land a spot on the team.

Among the forwards, about four positions can be won. Plus, Edström, who impressed last year to make the team as a rookie, won’t be easy to beat out. You have to think that the contending young forwards (outside of maybe Berard) will need to show enough that they can play inside the top nine to make it; otherwise, they are better off playing heavy minutes in the minors rather than getting a few minutes a night on the fourth line. Morrow, meanwhile, just needs to be one of the top six defensemen. The former college hockey star with UMass can quarterback a power play on the second unit and be utilized late in games when the Rangers need offense.

Last Preseason Games Will Determine Final Decisions

Still, spots remain up for grabs, as Perreault, Othmann, Laba, Morrow and Berard will all have a chance. With three preseason games left to play, they will all be critical in determining who makes the roster or not.

It’s hard to say who the favorites are, as many are competing for different roles. For example, Perreault is looking to nail down a job as a top-six scorer, while Laba is seeking to beat out Juuso Pärssinen for the third-line center role. But plenty of time is left to impress, and the coaching staff will have to make some tough decisions between now and before the regular season begins.

Here is my prediction for what the roster on opening night will look like, with Laba projected to be the only one to get beat out.

Forwards:

Lafrenière – Miller – Zibanejad

Panarin – Trochek – Perreault

Cuylle – Pärssinen – Othmann

Berard – Carrick – Raddysh (Matt Rempe, serves as 13th forward)

Defensemen:

Gavrikov – Fox

Morrow – Borgen

Soucy – Schneider (Urho Vaakanainen, 7th defenseman)

Goalies:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

But until then, all we can do is watch and evaluate before final decisions are made in the discretion of the coaching staff.