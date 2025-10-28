5 Takeaways from Calgary Flames’ First 10 Games of 2025-26 Season

Despite bringing back a nearly identical roster to 2024-25, a season in which they missed the playoffs by just a single point, expectations weren’t very high for the Calgary Flames entering the 2025-26 campaign. Many out there, both fans and experts, believed this team overachieved in 2024-25. Based on the first 10 games of this season, they may have been correct.

The Flames were able to pick up a win in their first game of the season, but then went on an eight-game skid that saw them pick up just one point. They were, however, able to defeat the New York Rangers in their tenth game of the season over the weekend, bringing their record to 2-7-1.

While the Flames aren’t as bad as their record indicates, this season so far has been a harsh reminder that this team is nowhere near contending status just yet. With that said, here are the five main takeaways from this team through their first 10 games of the season.

Coronato Struggling to Get Going

One of the players Flames fans were most excited to watch this season was Matt Coronato. The 22-year-old had a breakout season for the ages in 2023-24, scoring 24 goals and recording 47 points on a team that struggled to put the puck in the net. There were some who believed the skilled winger may flirt with the 40-goal mark.

Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Those expectations have already dropped drastically, as Coronato has just two goals (both of which came in the same game) and three points. He’s appeared in nine of the Flames’ 10 games, as he sat as a healthy scratch in their most recent outing. He should be able to get going in the near future, but it’s been a frustrating start for one of the organization’s best young talents.

Weegar Not Looking Like Himself

MacKenzie Weegar has established himself as a true top-pairing defenceman since arriving in Calgary ahead of the 2022-23 season, but he hasn’t exactly looked like it early on this season. While still handling a ton of minutes, he’s managed just two assists through 10 games, and also has a team-worst minus-10 rating.

Given that he was invited to Team Canada’s orientation camp late in the summer, you can’t help but wonder if the pressure of making the 2026 Olympic team is weighing on Weegar. Regardless of what it is, he hasn’t been his usual steady self on the back end, which is a big part of the reason as to why the Flames are struggling as a whole.

Wolf Getting a Heavy Workload

A quick glance at the stat sheet would suggest that Dustin Wolf is in the midst of a sophomore slump. After finishing second in Calder Trophy voting last season, he’s posted a disappointing 3.37 goals against average (GAA) along with a .886 save percentage (SV%) through his nine starts.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The good news for Wolf is that, after a few rough stretches early in the season, he’s returned to form as of late. He’s given the Flames a chance to win in each of his last four starts, and made several jaw-dropping stops along the way. The one concern, however, is his workload, as backup Devin Cooley has made just one start this season. The Flames coaching staff is going to need to find a way to get Cooley in the net a bit more regularly going forward.

Zary Not Taking Next Step

After a solid rookie campaign in 2023-24, Connor Zary had a disappointing 2024-25 that was hindered with two separate knee injuries. That played a big part in the 24-year-old being forced to agree to a three-year extension in the offseason rather than a long-term deal he appeared to be in line for.

It was clear the Flames brass had some questions about the type of player Zary was on track to become, and through 10 games, those questions remain. Switching between centre and wing early in the season, he’s managed just a goal and an assist, failing to make the impact we saw from him in his rookie campaign. While it’s still early enough for him to turn things around, it’s been a disappointing start for a player this team is counting on to produce offensively.

Power Play Has Been Abysmal

To no real surprise given how hard goals have been to come by for the Flames this season, their power play has been horrid. They’ve managed just five goals on 41 attempts on the man advantage this season for a 12.2 per cent success rate. That ranks 29th league wide, coming in ahead of only the Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau of the Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Part of the issue for the Flames was that they were forced to play the first five games of the season without Jonathan Huberdeau, who is one of their top offensive weapons. That said, the unit hasn’t been much, if any better, since his return. If they hope to scratch and claw their way back into the playoff conversation, they are going to need to start converting on far more of their opportunities.

Bad Season Could Be Blessing in Disguise

Though many Flames fans were hoping to see this team take another step forward in 2025-26, finishing near the bottom of the standings may not be the worst thing. This rough stretch has been a harsh reminder that this team lacks a game-changer up front, and finishing near the bottom of the standings may help them acquire one in the 2026 draft.