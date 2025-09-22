6 Takeaways From Mammoth’s 5-1 and 3-2 Losses to the Avalanche

The first two Utah Mammoth preseason games are in the books. In the first game at Magness Arena, it was a great first 20 minutes for Mammoth fans, but the next 40 sent them back to reality as the Colorado Avalanche showed why they’re still a Stanley Cup favorite heading into the 2025-26 season.

While the second game of the doubleheader at Ball Arena ended in a loss as well, it had some really good performances from multiple players, along with some drama near the end of the game. Here are some takeaways from the 5-1 loss in the first game and the 3-2 loss in the second game.

The Power Play Was Clicking

The biggest strength of the Mammoth in the first game against the Avalanche was the team’s power play. On their first couple of chances on the man advantage, the power play put together some great chances. The best came from Tij Iginla, who almost scored on a wrap-around attempt, but an Avalanche player thwarted that right on time and sent it out of the zone.

Maveric Lamoureux was another player who looked good on the power play, keeping pucks in the Avalanche zone and also flinging some at the net from the blue line. It was his play that helped set up the first Mammoth goal.

Lamoureux got the puck to John Marino, who managed to pass it to Michael Carcone at the side of the net. Carcone shot the puck to the top right corner of the net, which was deflected away. However, the forward grabbed his own rebound and put it into the net, beating Scott Wedgewood to put the Mammoth up 1-0.

For the second straight season, Carcone scored the first preseason goal of the year for the Mammoth. Coming off a disappointing season where it seemed like he and the team were parting ways, 2025-26 needs to be a better season for the forward. Carcone looked decent during his first appearance of the preseason. He’ll most likely appear in a couple more games before the start of the regular season as he battles for a spot in the lineup.

While Carcone’s goal was the only time the Mammoth capitalized on the power play during five opportunities throughout the night, it felt like they controlled the game during most, if not the entire time, of the man advantage. You also have to take into consideration that the lines were jumbled up between NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) regulars. It wasn’t a terrible way at all to kick off the power play for the 2025-26 season.

The Avalanche’s Veterans Outworked the Mammoth

As mentioned, throughout the first period, it seemed like the Mammoth had control of the game. The Avalanche’s stars weren’t doing much. Then the second period arrived, and the narrative changed.

It started with a Cale Makar shot from the point on the power play, which rebounded right to Gavin Brindley, who deposited the puck into the wide-open net. Less than a minute later, Brindley unleashed his own shot for his second goal of the game. Gabriel Landeskog provided a screen in front.

Valeri Nichushkin slid the puck over to Makar, who found newcomer Danil Guschin on the other side of the net for the third Avalanche goal. Landeskog assisted on the fourth goal, which was scored by Tristen Nielsen, and Nielsen scored once again in the third period, which ended up being assisted by Nichushkin and Devon Toews.

In total, seven of the 12 points produced by the Avalanche were scored by some of their best players, including two from their Norris Trophy winner.

It wasn’t just on the scoresheet either. Towards the end of the game, Makar caught an elbow from Sam Lipkin to the face. It left him shaken, and he didn’t end up playing much after the hit. After Lipkin served a penalty, Landeskog stood up for his teammate by fighting the Mammoth prospect at center ice. It was a fight clearly won by Landeskog and ended up being the final nail in the coffin for the Mammoth in Game 1 vs the Avalanche.

Landeskog already dropping the gloves in preseason🥊🏒 #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/jQyioaMYvv — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports_) September 22, 2025

The Mammoth’s forward group didn’t have many veterans; rather, it was their defense that had most of the well-known names. Those players looked pretty solid, but they were nothing compared to guys like Makar and Landeskog, who made an impact every time they touched the ice.

The Notables From Preseason Game 1

Preseason hockey isn’t about winning (although even preseason wins will probably make most fans happy). It’s about standing out, playing well, and trying your best to make the team. For each of the seven preseason games, I’ll be sharing some players who I thought positively stood out from the rest.

Most of the NHL regulars had pretty solid games. As mentioned, Carcone scored the only goal and had some good chances throughout the game, recording a team high six shots. Olli Määttä and John Marino did well on the blue line, with Marino even recording an assist.

Iginla was another notable, and while he didn’t record any points, he had multiple chances throughout the game, even recording a shot on goal. He’s someone to keep an eye on throughout the preseason as he tries to earn a roster spot.

Besides Carcone, Cameron Hebig, Ben McCartney, and Lamoureux were the only Mammoth players to record more than one shot on goal during the game. I’ve spoken a lot about Hebig, especially during his career season with the Tucson Roadrunners last year. This might be the season where he finally gets a shot in the NHL, especially if Alex Kerfoot and Liam O’Brien are out long-term. Hebig played a solid two-way game on Sunday, and although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, he’s another player to watch out for during the preseason and could be a sneaky choice to land in the NHL this season.

Cameron Hebig and Ben McCartney of the Tucson Roadrunners (Photo credit: Bennett Silvyn)

Magness Arena wasn’t the only place where Mammoth hockey was played on Sunday. Another squad of Mammoth players faced off against the Avalanche’s other squad at Ball Arena later on Sunday. Travel issues forced both games to be delayed, which resulted in the two overlapping.

Funny enough, head coach André Tourigny was able to leave the first game in time to get to Ball Arena right before puck drop. It seems like Tourigny and the Mammoth somehow got the fastest Uber driver in Denver.

All jokes aside, here are the takeaways from the second preseason game, which resulted in a 3-2 loss against the Avalanche.

Daniil But’s Beautiful Goal

The biggest positive to come out of the second game was Daniil But’s highlight reel goal. It was a goal that actually made up for a prior mistake in the game.

In the first period, But was defending against Martin Nečas. Nečas was able to blow past But due to a poor defensive play, and drove the puck to the net. While he didn’t score, Artturi Lehkonen kept digging at the puck until it finally went in, giving the Avalanche an early lead.

Thankfully, it was a preseason game. It was more of a lesson for But than anything, but players can be hard on themselves even during preseason, especially when it’s a younger player. When you’re trying to earn a roster spot, like But, you want to do everything in your power to get back in the good graces of your team. That’s exactly what he did in the second period.

It started when Lawson Crouse entered the Avalanche zone with the puck. He passed it on his backhand to But, who dragged it past Matt Stienburg to have a clear shooting lane on net. But wired a perfectly placed shot that went past the Avalanche goaltender, which resulted in his first career preseason goal.

A look at But's goal. Nice dish from Lawson Crouse from the assist. Cannot emphasize enough how well placed that shot was and how well But shot the puck. #TusksUp https://t.co/VgDbnRcaXy — Chase Beardsley (@ChaseBeardsley_) September 22, 2025

But’s goal ended up all over social media, including on the NHL’s Instagram page. His ability to get past defenders and put the puck in the net like that is reminiscent of someone like Tage Thompson, especially due to both players being taller.

It wasn’t a perfect game for But. However, it was one that he’ll remember. He learned a valuable lesson from his mistake, and he made a pretty good memory for himself and Mammoth fans. As he battles with other Mammoth forwards for a roster spot, it’s going to be interesting seeing him in other preseason games on different lines.

A Hit On Logan Cooley Begins a War

Preseason is a very controversial topic for some people. There’s a reason why the NHL and the NHLPA agreed to shorten it next season. That’s because these games mean nothing besides seeing who can make the roster. It brings a greater risk of injury as a result.

You usually have two groups of players during the preseason. One is established players who won’t be playing as hard as they usually do because they know they’ll be on the opening night roster. The other group is rookies and AHL players who will stop at nothing to impress, and sometimes that means playing a more physical game of hockey.

A player who exemplifies that is Zakhar Bardakov. At 24 years old, Bardakov has played in the Kontinental Hockey League for most of his life and signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Avalanche this past summer. He is not guaranteed a spot on the Avalanche come October, and so, he, of course, is trying to make an impression on his coaches.

That led to a dirty hit in the corner boards by Bardakov on Logan Cooley, one of the star players for the Mammoth, who wasn’t playing his usual high level of hockey. Cooley fell to the ice and headed to the bench. Bardakov was given a penalty, which put the Mammoth on the power play.

Cooley played the first shift of the power play, but soon after, he headed for the locker room. He didn’t return to the bench after that.

Here’s a look at the dirty hit Cooley took. He did come back for a shift after this. Hopefully it’s just precautionary and he’s fine pic.twitter.com/Th9GaCfM7C — Cap’n Cook 🦣 (@JazzePinkman) September 22, 2025

Crouse took exception to what happened. After Bardakov was released from the penalty box, the Mammoth associate captain fought him at center ice. Crouse did pretty well in the fight, arguably winning it.

It didn’t stop there. After Crouse exited the box after serving his fighting penalty, Steinburg challenged him to another fight, more than likely to stand up for Bardakov. That was the final fight of the game, but there was still shoving and physicality throughout the remainder of it.

Lawson Crouse, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There’s no word on Cooley’s injury, but what happened to him is a clear reason why the preseason will be shortened to four games next year. It’s not the first time a star player has been injured during the preseason. Last year, Drew Doughty sustained a major leg injury in an exhibition game that kept him out almost half the regular season.

To avoid more injuries, it wouldn’t be shocking if ice time is reduced for guys like Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller. The Mammoth already have two forwards injured and a potential third one now as well. They don’t want more.

As for Crouse, it was great seeing him stand up for his younger teammate. After having a disappointing campaign last season, it’s good to see him already getting involved and even getting a shot on net. It shows why he’s still the associate captain for the Mammoth.

The Notables From Preseason Game 2

The second preseason game was a way better showing for the Mammoth compared to the first. Of course, part of the reason is due to the number of NHL regulars who were in the lineup. That includes Crouse, Cooley, Jack McBain, J.J. Peterka, Ian Cole, Sean Durzi, Nick DeSimone, and Vítek Vaněček. You can even throw Kailer Yamamoto into that group.

Out of those nine players, there are a couple that stood out more than the rest. Crouse is obviously one of them. Peterka looked decent in his Mammoth debut, getting four shots on net. DeSimone played well defensively, getting three blocks and two shots.

Out of the younger players, But was clearly the best player. Dmitriy Simashev wasn’t too bad either, getting some good chances offensively and recording an assist. Miko Matikka also wasn’t too shabby, recording an assist.

However, the best player of the game (besides possibly But) was clearly Sammy Walker. In the first period, he didn’t have any points, but he played a solid two-way game, performing well in his own zone and, in general, looking comfortable. It’s something you want out of your players early in preseason.

Walker tallied an assist on But’s goal. It wouldn’t be his lone point, though. Late in the game on the power play, Walker fired a nice shot that beat Kyle Keyser for the game-tying goal. While the Mammoth went on to lose the game, he was named the second star.

Walker was acquired by the Mammoth last year from the Minnesota Wild. He played well with the Roadrunners, producing 22 points in 31 games thanks to a much-needed change of scenery. In the offseason, the Mammoth didn’t re-sign him, leaving him as an unrestricted free agent. He opted to sign an AHL deal with the Roadrunners in late July to remain within the organization.

It was somewhat confusing why Walker didn’t earn a two-way contract. Perhaps a strong camp and preseason could convince the Mammoth to offer him one. Even if he goes down to Tucson, a full year with the team could pay dividends if Walker can rediscover his play from his first two seasons in the AHL and his four seasons in the NCAA.

Losing back-to-back games against the Avalanche in one evening does put a disappointing mood around the fanbase, but it’s preseason. Players like Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Karel Vejmelka, and Mikhail Sergachev haven’t even played yet. This is more to see how AHL players like Walker and Hebig, and rookies like Iginla and Simashev, perform.

There are definitely some good takeaways from Sunday’s games. A lot of players stood out in positive ways. It will make it harder for Tourigny and his staff to start making cuts sooner rather than later, which is always a good sign that your organization is a strong and competitive one.

With two games down, the Mammoth now have five preseason games left to go. It wouldn’t be surprising if we see the first appearances of Keller and Sergachev in the next game as the regular season inches closer and closer.

The Mammoth will head to Anaheim for a Monday night matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks are 0-1-0 in the preseason so far, coming off a 3-1 loss to the LA Kings. Similar to the Mammoth, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team plays some of their veterans on Monday after playing mainly rookies and AHL players in their game against the Kings.