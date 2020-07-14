Adam Raska – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Adam Raska

2019-20 Team: Rimouski Oceanic

Date of Birth: Sept. 25, 2001

Place of Birth: Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 179 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: LW/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Although he did not have the greatest rookie season, Adam Raska showed potential and great drive on the ice. Playing for the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL this past season, Raska managed to score 13 goals and added 8 assists for 21 points in 35 games played.

Raska is the type of player who never gives up on a play. Whether he has the puck on his stick or he is chasing the play, he is always moving his feet. He has great instincts and is able to anticipate when it is the right time to make a play. Although he is not the biggest player on the ice, Raska loves to play a physical game. When the puck is in the corners, he is battling hard along the boards and is able to keep up with bigger opponents. His lower-body strength is solid, which is why his puck possession game is a positive.

Related: THW’s 2020 NHL Draft Guide

Raska is also the type of player who loves to set up his teammates. He loves to carry the puck into the zone and create a play. He is not afraid to circle back when pressured and is able to make smart decisions with the puck given his quick hands and ability to see the ice. Raska is also not afraid to drive the net to try and create a scoring chance for his team. He can often be found in and around the net and often gets rewarded for his efforts.

Adam Raska of the Rimouski Oceanic (Iften Redjah – Foliophoto)

While Raska may have to wait a while to hear his name called come draft day, he could turn out to be a solid player down the road. He does every little thing right and is a character guy on in the dressing room. He was one of the hardest-working guys every night in the QMJHL and coaches love players who work their tails off. Although teams will like to see him add on more weight, he will be a solid addition to the team that calls his name on draft day.

Other THW Profiles

Quotables

“Overall, Raska loves to be physical in all three zones. Constantly looking for the best time to pounce on his opponents. In addition, his passing is generally accurate and can deliver crisp cross-ice passing. Unfortunately, his shot selection needs work, but perhaps he is still feeling some first-year jitters as he is in his first season in North America.” – Josh Tessler/DobberProspects

“Under-sized off hander left winger with good feet and effort and a quick wrister. Uses his speed in on the forecheck and it is very rare that he doesn’t finish one of his checks. Night by night one of the hardest workers in the entire QMJHL causing turmoil with his skating ability and willingness to take contact and meet it head-on. Not big guy but is continually using his speed to back defenders off the blue line.” – Bill Placzek/DraftSite

Adam Raska – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

Although Raska is ranked 112th amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, I predict he will go earlier that where they have him ranked. I think his drive and never give up attitude will attract a lot of teams. Predicting where a player gets picked is no easy task but if I had to guess, I can see Raska going somewhere in the third or fourth round.

Strengths

Defensive awareness

Never gives up on a play

Physicality

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Add on weight

NHL Potential

No one can ever predict how a prospect will turn out but if one had to guess, Raska has the chance to develop into a solid prospect down the road. He wears his heart on his sleeve and never stops working on the ice. Every coach loves to have a player like that and I can see Raska getting some chances in the NHL due to his drive. I predict that if Raska continues to develop, he could become a solid bottom-six winger who is relied upon to kill penalties and provide a spark.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 7.5/10

Interview/Profile Links

Videos

#2020NHLDraft prospect Adam Raska scores his first #Extraliga goal in his fifth game with @hcocelaricz. pic.twitter.com/DVwzmZvQ4e — Czech Prospects (@CZprospects) February 19, 2019