Alex Laferriere – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Alex Laferriere

2019-20 Team: Des Moines Buccaneers

Date of Birth: October 28, 2001

Place of Birth: Chatham, New Jersey

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 161 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

After struggling to make an impact in the United States Hockey League last season in limited time, Alex Laferriere showed he is here to stay this past season. Playing with the Des Moines Buccaneers, he scored 19 goals and added 26 assists for 45 points in 42 games played.

Although Laferriere only stands at 5-foot-10, he plays a much bigger game when he steps out onto the ice. Not afraid to get physical, Laferriere can often be seen in the corners battling for the puck and grinding away down low. He battles for position in front of the net and is not afraid of bigger defenders. He sticks up for his teammates and can often be found ensuing opponents after the whistle has gone.

Laferriere’s game also revolves around his creativity and skill. He has great hands and uses his skill to create chances for his teammates. His shot is NHL ready and is one of the best features he has. Most of the time, with a quick release, the goalie has no chance of stopping his shot. He has great top-end speed but I would like to see work on his first few strides out of the gate.

Alex Laferriere of the Des Moines Buccaneers (Michaela Schnetter/Des Moines Buccaneers)

With the certainty that he will have to spend a few more years developing, Laferriere will look to play a big part of the Buccaneers plan now and in the future. Playing alongside guys like Mason Nevers and Joey Strada, Laferriere will look to lead the younger guys come next season. Committed to Harvard University for the 2021-22 season, he will look to lead the Buccaneers on a playoff run come next season before he heads off to one of the most prestigious schools in the world.

Alex Laferriere – NHL Draft Projection

Having been ranked 61st amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, I predict Laferriere will go right around where they ranked him at. With great skill and shot to match, Laferriere seems to be a good bet to go somewhere in the third or fourth round. The only knock on him for some teams might be his size but he will serve whoever drafts him well.

Quotables

“Perceived skating issues have held the New Jersey native back in some circles, but this season he’s been able to muffle those concerns for the time being. His passing is strong and his shot is really high-end, making him a dangerous offensive threat. He works well off the rush, feeding off of his teammates and deceiving the goaltender with excellent puck skills. He does a good job of changing his stick angle of the shot, altering the angle, opening up a new hole the goalie doesn’t expect to have to cover. ” – Tony Ferrari/DobberProspects

“The New Jersey native is a sturdy 200-foot winger with a heavy shot and strong work ethic” – Steve Kournianos/SportingNews

Strengths

NHL-ready shot

Vision

Passing

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating

Needs to add more weight

NHL Potential

Laferriere has all the skills to make an impact at the next level. Although he does not project to be a top-flight player, he can still be a useful option for a team in the future. If all goes well in his development, I can see Laferriere being a good bottom-six winger. He could provide offence for his squad as well as providing a spark when needed. An NHL comparable would be someone like Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Risk/Reward Analysis Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential Offense – 7/10, Defense – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2016-17, Laferriere and his 15U North Jersey Avalanche team were named Atlantic Youth Hockey League champions. That season, his team was also crowned champions of the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League. In 2017-18, he and the North Jersey Avalanche 16U team were named National Atlantic Youth Hockey League champions. They also took home the championship in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League. In 2018-19 Laferriere was named to the Unites States High School Prep All Founders League Team.

