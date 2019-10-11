With the start of the Anaheim Ducks regular season comes the start to the season for many of their prospects in major junior, NCCA, and overseas. Here’s the first of a weekly series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and recent draft picks from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Zegras Debuts for Boston University

Boston University began their season with a matchup against Union on Oct. 5. Trevor Zegras made his NCAA debut starting on a line with seniors Patrick Curry and Patrick Harper. It was a big game for BU, but a relatively quiet one for Zegras. They dominated Union by a scoreline of 7-3 and he registered the secondary assist on the seventh goal of the game. BU is the best place for him to develop and he has a chance to add to that total on Oct. 18 and 19 as BU takes on Northern Michigan.

Groulx Starts Strong for Halifax

Fresh from signing his entry-level contract with the Ducks, Benoit-Olivier Groulx has had an impressive start to the 2019-20 season. Centering the top line of Raphael Lavoie and Maxim Trepanier, he’s registered two goals and an assist in three games. He scored in his first game of the season against Drummondville, cleaning up a rebound in front of the net.

He followed that up with a blast on the power play against Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Groulx and Halifax take on the Saint John Sea Dogs in their next game on Oct. 10.

Jack Perbix, Blake McLaughlin and Jackson LaCombe

The University of Minnesota Gophers will be a must-watch for Ducks fans this year with three prospects on the team. Their season is yet to get underway, with the first games coming on Oct. 11 and 12 against Colorado College. However, Blake McLaughlin impressed in their exhibition game against Mount Royal. Playing on the top line with Sammy Walker and Bryce Brodzinski, he posted one goal and an assist in the 2-2 tie.

Safe to say Walker and McLaughlin are ready to play Friday. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zZUuiW7Zvl — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) October 8, 2019

Perbix registered one shot playing on the third line with Nathan Burke and Scott Reedy. Jackson LaCombe registered three shots playing on the third pairing with Robbie Stucker.

Jack Badini and Henry Thrun

More college hockey teammates, this time with Harvard. Badini is entering his third year with the program, while Thrun is an incoming freshman after playing for the USNTDP last season. Their first game is Oct. 19 against Dartmouth.

Henry Thrun of the U.S. National Development Team (Rena Laverty/USHL)

Trevor Janicke

One of the Ducks many NCAA prospects, Janicke will be a freshman for Notre Dame this season. He’s coming over from the USHL where he played with the Central Illinois Flying Aces in 2018-19. His first games of the season are Oct. 11 and 13 against Air Force. He was held pointless in Notre Dame’s exhibition game against the USNTDP on Oct. 6.

Matt Berkovitz

Playing for Army, Berkovitz registered one block in their season opening win against Union. He’s entering his second full season with the program. Army’s next game is on Oct. 11 against UConn.

Will Francis

Francis is committed to the the University of Minnesota-Duluth but opted to go back to Cedar Rapids in the USHL. He’s played in three of four games this season and registered two assists. Cedar Rapids next game is Oct. 11 versus Waterloo.

Matthew Hill

Hill is entering his third season with the Barrie Colts of the OHL. He has one assist in six games so far this season. His next game is Oct. 12 as the Colts take on the Kingston Frontenacs.

Lukas Dostal

Heading back on loan to Ilves in Liiga, Dostal has struggled to start the season. In 2018-19, he played 10 regular season games and posted a 1.80 goals against average (GAA) and a .922 save percentage (SV%). Through six games in 2019-20 he has a 2.74 GAA and a .881 SV%.

Garrett Metcalf

Metcalf has started the first two games of the season for Mercyhurst University. It’s his second full season with the program and his record stands at 1-1-0 with a 3.52 GAA and a .907 SV%. His next start will come in one of Mercyhurst’s next games against St. Lawrence University on Oct. 11 or 12.

Brayden Tracey Rehabbing an Injury

As reported by Eric Stephens of The Athletic, Brayden Tracey remains in Anaheim instead of heading to the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL. He’s working with the Ducks’ medical and conditioning staff to rehab the injury before returning to the WHL.

Brayden Tracey, Anaheim Ducks, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stay tuned next week for a fresh update on Anaheim Ducks prospects from major junior, NCAA, Europe and around the world!

