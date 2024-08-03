Analyst Says Mitch Marner Trade Could Fill Major Void on Maple Leafs

While there has been no recent news regarding a Mitch Marner trade — and frankly, it’s leaning more towards the idea he won’t be moved –, speculation continues that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be inclined to move the superstar forward this offseason. A Marner trade is difficult to make, if for no other reason than the Leafs want to make sure they don’t lose the deal. That’s fair. One thing that might help is getting back a completely different style of player(s). In other words, comparing apples or oranges gives the Maple Leafs and Leafs Nation a chance to grade the trade using different measuring sticks.

For example, if the Leafs were to trade Marner for a defenseman, those players serve two different needs. The same could be said for a trade that would send elite skill away for a mix of skill and grit. The question becomes, what is that kind of dynamic change worth?

With one year remaining on his contract at a $10.9 million cap hit, trading Marner could prevent the team from losing him to free agency next year. So too, he’s the kind of player who could bring multiple pieces back and elements the Leafs currently lack.

The Maple Leafs Need More “Sandpaper”

NHL Network’s Stu Grimson is among those who believe that while trading a player of Marner’s caliber may seem difficult, it could ultimately benefit the team. He highlighted the need for the Maple Leafs to add more grit to their top six, particularly in light of their struggles against physical players like Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett during their playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

If the Leafs do decide to trade Marner, they could get a haul for the 28-year-old, despite his contract expiring after next season. @JamieHersch | @asgrimson | #LeafsForever | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/qPQTKnMuU8 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 31, 2024

Acknowledging that Marner has provided a ton of value for the Leafs during his ensure there, Grimson accurately points out that there isn’t much fight and physicality (truculence as Brian Burke used to call it) in his game. So too, he noted that the Leafs desire a gritty presence who can also produce offensive numbers. It’s not ideal to trade someone of Marner’s potential for that element, but he is the piece that could provide the necessary return to help the team strengthen the Leafs’ roster in the “toughness with skill” department.

Toronto Can Reshape Its Roster With a Marner Trade

It’s hard to know the actual return without factoring in Marner’s salary, his willingness to commit long-term somewhere, and what another team is willing to part with. Still, he’s an elite player that could return someone significant who has the grit the Leafs are looking for, or a skilled player and a gritty one.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With four seasons scoring 85 or more points and three seasons exceeding 90 points, Marner is a highly valuable asset. Teams will pay to acquire him if they know he’s open to coming aboard and sticking around. He is likely to command a salary exceeding $11 million annually and whatever the Leafs get back in terms of assets who can offer what they’re looking for, it’s likely to cost less than that.

Grimson believes that the return for Marner would be substantial. “I’ve got to believe there will be a solid, established impact player, NHL player, as part of the mix. Perhaps a mix of picks and prospects to accompany a Marner.” He added, “It should be a rich return.”

Such a rich package could be too enticing for Toronto to ignore, especially if they are looking to enhance their playoff chances. As the offseason unfolds, the Maple Leafs’ management must weigh the benefits of keeping a star like Marner against the potential for a game-changing trade that could reshape their roster and bring them an element they currently lack.