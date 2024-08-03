Ex-Maple Leaf Tyler Ennis: Where Is He Now?

It’s funny how certain players become favorites among fans and writers alike. As a new writer covering the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, I got to know Tyler Ennis quite well. Ennis joined the Maple Leafs after the Minnesota Wild bought out his contract, landing in Toronto at a crucial time. The 2018-19 season was marked by William Nylander’s contract holdout, leaving a significant gap in the roster. The player who stepped up to fill Nylander’s spot was Ennis.

After struggling in Minnesota, Ennis seemed to find his stride again with the Maple Leafs. As the 2018-19 season began, he played top-six minutes and provided immense value to the team as they navigated Nylander’s absence. His versatility and performance quickly made him a favorite. As a newbie writer, in one of my first Maple Leafs posts, I even penned an article suggesting Ennis might be more valuable to the Maple Leafs than Nylander himself. Little did I know what lay ahead for Nylander’s career.

Ennis’s resilience and skill endeared him to many, and I continued to follow his journey after he left the Maple Leafs. His career path turned him into something of an NHL vagabond, moving between teams and leagues. I was saddened to learn of his early retirement due to a serious neck injury while playing in Germany.

Tyler Ennis, then with the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Having worked as an academic in Switzerland and Europe before, I understood the allure and excitement of continuing one’s career in such vibrant settings. Sadly, the 34-year-old Ennis had to hang up his skates too soon. He would have loved to keep playing because of his passion and dedication to the game.

Ennis’ Early NHL Career Was Promising

Here’s a look back at Ennis’s remarkable journey and what became of him after his time with the Maple Leafs. Despite standing at just 5-foot-9, Ennis showed potential during his junior career with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers. Initially, his size was a point of skepticism, and his first season was modest, with only 10 points in 43 games. However, Ennis’s determination saw him flourish as he grew, becoming the Tigers’ top forward and nearly leading them to the 2007 Memorial Cup.

Ennis’s size led to doubts about his NHL prospects, reflected in his exclusion from the NHL Central Scouting’s Top 10 North American skaters list for the 2008 Entry Draft. Nevertheless, the Buffalo Sabres recognized his potential and selected him 26th overall. After his senior season with Medicine Hat, he transitioned to professional hockey with the Sabres’ AHL affiliate, the Portland Pirates, in 2009-10.

Ennis excelled in the AHL, earning the Dudley Garrett Memorial Award as the league’s Rookie of the Year and a call-up to the NHL, where he impressed with nine points in 10 regular-season games and four points in six playoff games.

Promising Start With the Sabres

Ennis secured a permanent spot on the Sabres’ roster for the 2010-11 season, scoring 20 goals and 49 points, ranking third among rookies. He played a key role in Buffalo’s dramatic rally from last place to secure a playoff spot, scoring the overtime winner in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Flyers. As Sabres fans know too well, it was the last time their team made the postseason playoffs.

Tyler Ennis, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, his sophomore season was marred by injuries, but he rebounded to become the Sabres’ top center by 2013-14 and was voted team MVP. Despite signing a five-year, $23 million contract in 2014, Ennis’s career continued to be plagued by injuries. A lower-body injury in October 2015 was followed by multiple concussions and sports hernia surgery, limiting his playtime. By the end of the 2016-17 season, he had missed several seasons, and his performance had declined.

On June 30, 2017, Ennis was traded from the Sabres to the Wild, along with Marcus Foligno and a third-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft (Jack McBain). In exchange, the Sabres received Jason Pominville, Marco Scandella, and a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft (Linus Cronholm). Finally, Ennis got to play with his childhood friend, Jared Spurgeon. The two had shared a friendship in Edmonton since they were five. Although they briefly played together on the same Swiss team during the 2012-2013 NHL lockout, it wasn’t until late June, when the Sabres moved Ennis to the Wild, that they finally had the chance to play professionally together.

Ennis’ Time With the Maple Leafs Was Productive and Helpful

However, Ennis’ career with the Wild didn’t last long. In 2018, he signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs. There, as noted, he became an underrated and cost-effective asset. His versatility allowed him to play up and down the lineup, and he impressed his then-head coach, Mike Babcock, and his teammates. He was offensively shifty and could handle the puck. Ennis’s contract, at $650,000, was considered a steal, providing high potential for low risk.

Ennis scored 12 goals with the Maple Leafs while Nylander negotiated his contract. He contributed significantly to the team, playing alongside elite linemates and (after Nylander re-signed and returned) providing leadership on the fourth line. His ability to play on the power play and his veteran qualities mirrored those of then-Maple Leafs veteran Patrick Marleau.

After his stint with the Maple Leafs, Ennis signed with the Ottawa Senators for the 2019-20 season. There, he experienced a revival, scoring 33 points in 61 games. Surprisingly, he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers at the end of the year. He struggled. Returning to Ottawa for the 2021-22 season, Ennis found form again with 24 points in 57 games, including a hat trick in January 2022.

As a Scorer, Ennis Was Money in the Bank

Ennis has consistently proven to be money in the bank as a goal-scorer, especially considering his salary. Early in his career, he made an immediate impact, scoring nine points in a 10-game stint with the Sabres and following it up with 49 points as a rookie. He reliably scored at least 40 points per season until injuries curtailed his playing time in Buffalo.

Though Ennis wasn’t the dynamic speedster he once was, he added value to teams in other ways. Although he wasn’t an everyday player with the Maple Leafs, he still boasted impressive numbers: 2.13 points per 60 minutes, 1.42 goals per 60 minutes, and 9.59 shots per 60 minutes. These stats highlighted his high value in a low-risk role.

In the 2019-20 season with the Senators, Ennis recorded 13 goals and 30 points on an $800,000 cap hit, resulting in a cost-per-goal rate of $65,538. This incredible value for a goal-scorer was not far from his prime totals and was especially significant for a struggling Senators team.

Ennis’ Final Seasons and Retirement

Despite his success in Ottawa, the Senators did not re-sign him, and Ennis moved overseas. He joined SC Bern in Switzerland for the 2022-23 season, recording 33 points in 37 games. The following season, he signed with Adler Mannheim in Germany, reuniting with former Sabres teammate Jochen Hecht. Unfortunately, a serious neck injury in November 2023 cut his season short, leading to his retirement from professional hockey.

In 700 NHL games, Ennis scored 144 goals and put up 346 points. His promising career was marred by injuries and playing on struggling teams, which limited his potential. Ennis’s story is one of perseverance. It also reminds us how circumstances beyond our control can impact even the most talented players. Despite his challenges, Ennis left a mark in the NHL and found peace with his decision to retire, continuing to support the sport he loves from the sidelines.