Flames Setting Wolf up for Failure in 2024-25

While there are several different options, the general consensus is that the Calgary Flames will give Dustin Wolf at least half the starts for the 2024-25 season. It’s a tall task for the recently signed goaltender, who has just 18 games of experience under his belt. However, the recent trade of Jacob Markstrom indicates management feels he’s ready for the opportunity.

Despite being eligible for waivers for one more season, Wolf has nothing else to prove in the American Hockey League (AHL). The 23-year-old was named goalie of the year in each of his first two seasons and the AHL’s MVP in his second campaign. After some longing anticipation, he appears set for the opportunity many Flames fans have been begging for. Unfortunately, it may not go the way they hope.

Flames Have a Gutted D-Core

As I wrote recently, the Flames have a chance to be a bottom-three team in the NHL this coming season. That, of course, is by design, as general manager Craig Conroy made the long overdue decision to put this team through a rebuild, with the goal of being a competitive group once again when their new arena opens in 2027.

That plan is going well so far. The Flames have added some very intriguing prospects, most notably Zayne Parekh and Hunter Brzustewicz, who figure to be a part of this team’s long-term future. While the long-term future looks quite good, however, it could result in some struggles over the next few seasons.

The Flames, who entered the 2023-24 season with one of the NHL’s better blue lines, have the polar opposite now. MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson are very reliable options; things drop off immediately after. Daniil Miromanov and Brayden Pachal have played less than 100 NHL games, while Kevin Bahl, Jake Bean, and Joel Hanley all have played less than 200.

This inexperienced and extremely underwhelming back-end figures to give up plenty of high-quality chances against. For a goalie like Wolf, who has hardly had a taste of NHL action, this could turn into a disaster far bigger than many fans anticipate.

It isn’t as though Wolf has a whole lot of confidence in his NHL capabilities just yet. As mentioned, the sample size is minimal, but his numbers have been far from inspiring, with a 3.03 goals against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%).

Flames Struggles Could Harm Wolf’s Development

The best-case scenario for a rebuilding team is to have a veteran goaltender between the pipes. They’ve already had plenty of experience and generally a track record of success at the NHL level, meaning some short-term struggles won’t shake their confidence. For a goalie who has yet to have that success, however, it could prove detrimental to their development.

No matter how mentally strong a goalie is, seeing losses pile up, combined with less-than-stellar personal numbers such as GAA and SV%, can take its toll. Wolf’s silver lining is that he has had a ton of success in the AHL, but if he struggles this coming season, that could erase plenty of the good that has happened thus far in his development.

The biggest thing for the Flames is that they need to be very careful with Wolf. This is the best goalie prospect they have had in a long time, and they can’t risk ruining what appears to be a bright future. Should he struggle in the early going, sending him back to the AHL and instead going to a tandem of Dan Vladar and Devin Cooley would be the best option to ensure his status as a future number-one goalie at the NHL level remains intact.