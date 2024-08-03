Daily Hockey Trivia – 1st Overall Picks, Hits in a Season & Hall of Famers

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for August 3, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1:

Which Team Has Selected 1st Overall In The NHL Entry Draft The Most Times?

a) Montreal Canadiens

b) Edmonton Oilers

c) Buffalo Sabres

d) New York Islanders



Question 2:

Since the 2005-06 Season, Which Player Has Recorded the Most Hits in One Season?

a) Jeremy Lauzon

b) Matt Martin

c) Ryan Reaves

d) Cal Clutterbuck

Question 3:

The Most Hall-of-Famers on One Team Was The 1972-73 and 1973-74 Montreal Canadiens, How Many Did They Have?

a) 7

b) 11

c) 12

d) 9

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) Montreal Canadiens – The Montreal Canadiens have used the first overall selection in the NHL Entry Draft six times. With those picks, they selected Juraj Slafkovsky (2022), Doug Wickenheiser (1980), Guy Lafleur (1971), Rejean Houle (1969), Michel Plasse (1968), and Garry Monahan (1963).

Q2 Answer: a) Jeremy Lauzon – Since the NHL started officially tracking hits in 2005-06, Jeremy Lauzon holds the record for the most hits registered in one season with 383. He took over first place from Matt Martin (382) in 2023-24.

Q3 Answer: b) 11 – The Canadiens had a team like no other, and with 11 players who have since been inducted into the Hall of Fame, that is the most that have ever played on one team. Those players were Yvan Cournoyer, Ken Dryden, Guy Lafleur, Jacques Laperriere, Guy Lapointe, Jacques Lemaire, Frank Mahovlich, Henri Richard, Larry Robinson, Serge Savard, and Steve Shutt.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia!