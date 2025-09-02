Are the Jets Built for More Than Just Hope This Season?

In Winnipeg, fall usually means two things: shorter days and longer hockey debates. But this year, there’s a new kind of energy around the Winnipeg Jets. After last season’s Presidents’ Trophy run and a deep playoff push, expectations aren’t just growing—they’re real.

With smart offseason moves, a recharged locker room, and one of the league’s strongest rosters on paper, the 2025–26 Jets aren’t looking to rebuild or stay competitive. They’re ready to win.

Toews in Teal: A Storybook Chapter

No move this offseason hit closer to home—literally—than the return of Jonathan Toews. The three-time Stanley Cup winner shocked the league by signing a one-year deal with the Jets after two years away from the game. For fans in Winnipeg, it’s more than a depth signing. It’s a moment.

Jonathan Toews, when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As Toews noted during his first media availability, he never stopped thinking about wearing the Jets’ sweater. Even if he plays a third-line role, his leadership and big-game experience could be just what this group needs when the stakes rise.

Vilardi Gets His Extension After Answering the Puzzle

When the Jets landed Gabriel Vilardi in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade, fans were cautiously optimistic. Now? He’s become one of the team’s most complete players. Vilardi signed a six-year, $45 million extension this summer after a breakout season where he scored 27 goals.

Vilardi is now a significant piece of the Jets’ long-term puzzle. That trade? It’s looking better by the day.

The Moose Are Coming Over the Hill

For the Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate Manitoba Moose, the next wave is coming fast. Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov, and Elias Salomonsson are all knocking on the NHL door—and one or more of them could stick around past October. They’re not prepared just to learn—they’re prepared to compete. And that’s the kind of internal pressure that can sharpen a roster.

Elias Salomonsson, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

For the Jets, that youth movement means options. Injuries, slumps, or even just the grind of the schedule won’t leave the bench thin. Lambert brings speed, Chibrikov brings skill, and Salomonsson adds a bit of size on the back end. Each one gives the coaching staff a different look to plug in when needed, and that flexibility could be a quiet advantage as the season unfolds.

Can Hellebuyck Produce Another Season for the Ages?

Let’s say it: Connor Hellebuyck is the reason the Jets have a legit Stanley Cup shot. Last year, he walked away with both the Vezina and Hart Trophies. It’s rare for a goalie to win MVP.

Hellebuyck is locked in, playing his best hockey, and fully dialled into the team’s bigger goals. With him in net, the Jets can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

Why This Jets’ Team Feels Like More Than Just Hope

Jets fans have seen hot starts and playoff promise before. So what makes 2025–26 different? For starters, there’s balance. The top six are dangerous, but they don’t carry all the load. The bottom six have bite. The blue line is deeper. Hellebuyck is elite.

May 15, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) watches a Dallas Stars shot during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

There’s a strong team culture. From the locker room to the coaching staff, things feel steady. Add in a hometown hero like Toews, a rising core in Vilardi and Josh Morrissey, and a healing Adam Lowry back skating, and suddenly the picture’s a lot clearer. This team isn’t just built for the regular season—it’s built for a long spring on ice.

The Bottom Line for the Jets? It’s Go Time

Let’s not overthink it. The Jets have the goaltending. They have the depth. They have a mix of playoff-tested veterans and young players vying for minutes. Most of all, they have confidence. The core is locked in. The city is ready, and for the first time in a long time, there’s a real sense that something special might be brewing in Winnipeg.

So yeah, go ahead and dream a little, Jets fans. This season? It could actually happen.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]